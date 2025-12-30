Nigeria: SACF - Beneficiaries Narrate Growth, Applaud Organisers Over Consistency

Some of the beneficiaries of the Seyi Akinwunmi Charity Foundation have narrated their progress after being spotted by the organisers of the project.

Two of the beneficiaries from the 2024 edition were at the 2025 event at Igbobi College, Yaba, 11th edition in the series, on Saturday and they spoke about the impact of the foundation on their respective developments so far.

Sodiat Yusuf and Kemi Adegbuyi (both of Robo Queens) were among the students who won scholarship from the SACF in 2024 and the two of them made huge impact in the Lagos State Team at the 2025 edition of Youth Games in Asaba.

Yusuf was captain of Team Lagos that emerged the champions of the national competition while Adegbuyi emerged the highest scorer.

"We are very happy to be beneficiaries of the Barrister Akinwunmi foundation and we want to thank the organisers and urge them to do more especially for the girl Child," Yusuf said.

Dotun Coker, Technical Head of the organizing team, said the impact of the two ladies are the kind of news that delights the founder, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi.

"We enjoy to her about their success stories after coming through us but let me emphasis that we always follow up with our beneficiaries," he said.

On Saturday, Golden Eko Ballers women team and the Asisat Oshoala Academy played a goalless draw just as Golden Eko Ballers U-14 team whipped Dosu Academy 3-0 while the novelty match involving ICOBA 2000 set and ICOBA 2001 set ended 1-1.

A major highlight saw the President of ICOBA International, Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, cut a ceremonial cake at the event to the delight of many old students in attendance.

Founder of SACF, Barr. Akinwunmi, thanked all participants and assured that the body would further work hard to mentor and support young one in their education and sports endevours.

"I thank all our partners and many other supporting our course. We are going to continue to make impact on our potential leaders of tomorrow. We are passionate about this and that is why this event is getting bigger every year," Akinwunmi said.