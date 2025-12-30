Nigeria: Man Arrested Over Alleged Murder of Diaspora Childhood Friend in Edo

The Edo State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 43-year-old man, Amadin Williams, over the alleged murder of his childhood friend, Eghosa Osas, during a housewarming party in Oben Community in the State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Eno Ikoedem, said the incident occurred when the deceased, who had recently returned from abroad with his family to celebrate Christmas, stepped out to relieve himself. She explained that the suspect allegedly cornered Osas and inflicted a machete cut on his neck, which claimed his life.

Confirming the incident, Ikoedem said, "The report of the murder of Eghosa is true, and the suspect, Amadin Williams, believed to be his childhood friend, is in custody. Investigation is ongoing, and the suspect will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded."

She added that the case was reported to the police by the victim's older brother, while the motive for the attack remained unclear.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the Edo State Police Command disclosed that it arrested no fewer than 821 suspects for various offences across the state in 2025.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Agbonika, said the arrests cut across major crime categories, including 39 armed robbery suspects, 171 kidnapping suspects, 117 murder suspects, 62 suspects linked to rape and sexual offences, 239 cultism suspects, 36 arrested for unlawful possession of firearms, and 157 others for various offences.