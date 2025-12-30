Liberia: Ngafuan Reaffirms Govt's Commitment to AFL

Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan has reaffirmed the Government of Liberia's commitment to strengthening the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), citing increased budgetary support, improved welfare, and renewed professionalism as reasons for the support.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the AFL Officer Candidates Class- 12-2025 at the Barclay Training Center in Monrovia, Ngafuan told the 56 graduating officers that their commissioning marked not just the end of a rigorous training cycle, but a deeper affirmation that Liberia is rebuilding its national institutions "quietly, deliberately, and with discipline."

The ceremony was attended by senior government officials, including members of the Legislature, Defense Minister, AFL high command, national security officials, and families of the graduates.

Delivering greetings on behalf of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Hon. Ngafuan congratulated the new officers and praised the AFL leadership for its continued service to the nation.

"This class reflects the diversity, strength, and evolving professionalism of the Armed Forces of Liberia," Ngafuan said, noting that the graduates include medical personnel, band members, and combat officers, all promoted from within the enlisted ranks.

He urged the newly commissioned officers to lead with empathy, discipline, and professionalism, emphasizing that leadership in uniform must be grounded in service, sacrifice, and integrity.

As Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Ngafuan underscored what he described as tangible proof of the government's support for the military. He disclosed that the FY2026 approved national budget allocates US$20.7 million to the Ministry of National Defense, with US$18.3 million earmarked for the AFL. Of that amount, more than US$12.7 million is dedicated to personnel compensation.

He also announced a US$500,000 allocation under the Public Sector Investment Plan for the renovation of AFL barracks, building on previous improvements at BTC Barracks, Camp Jones, Camp Whisner, and Camp Grant. According to Hon. Ngafuan, these projects have improved living conditions and strengthened family stability for soldiers.

Additional budgetary support, he said, continues for the 14th Military Hospital, expanded Coast Guard patrols up to 200 nautical miles offshore, the reactivation of three AFL units, extended operations along Liberia's western borders, and the planned recruitment of about 500 new soldiers in 2026.

"These achievements are promises made by the President, and they are promises kept," Minister Ngafuan declared. "They are no longer just vision statements. They are line items, already budgeted, and actively being executed."

Hon. Ngafuan shared a personal anecdote from a trip through Gbarnga, where he was approached by soldiers who expressed gratitude for improved salaries and living conditions. He said the encounter reinforced his belief that public service should be measured by the dignity it restores to ordinary lives.

"That moment reminded me that service is not only about policies and programs," he said. "It is about real people and real lives."

Addressing the graduates directly, Minister Ngafuan reminded them that the Republic of Liberia now places its trust in them to defend the Constitution and uphold the rule of law. He warned against abuses of authority and stressed that respect is earned through conduct, not rank.

Quoting former U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower, Ngafuan said, "The supreme quality of leadership is integrity," adding that the army must remain "a force for good, not evil," one that citizens trust rather than fear.

He also emphasized the importance of cooperation among Liberia's security institutions, including the police, immigration, customs, and intelligence services, noting that unity of effort is essential for national security.

Ngafuan urged the graduates to live by the timeless military values of "Duty, Honor, Country," and reassured them of the government's continued support.

"The Armed Forces of Liberia depends on you," he said. "And the people of this nation trust you to protect our peace and future."

The ceremony ended with the formal certification of the 56 officers into the AFL, marking a new chapter in their service to the Republic of Liberia.