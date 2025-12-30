Liberia: Lafa Honors Nafaa DG for Contributions to Fishing Industry

The Liberia Artisanal Fishermen Association (LAFA) has honored the Director General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), J. Cyrus Saygbe, with a certificate of recognition for his outstanding contributions to the growth and reform of Liberia's fishing sector.

The ceremony, held at LAFA's headquarters in Monrovia, attracted hundreds of fishermen and fish sellers from various coastal communities. Residents of the Banjor fishing community also turned out in large numbers to witness the event.

According to LAFA, the recognition is part of the association's broader effort to encourage collaboration and acknowledge leadership that advances the welfare of artisanal fishermen and fish sellers. The organization noted that it continues to work closely with fishing communities nationwide to promote improved fishing practices, enhance livelihoods, and support the sustainable development of the fisheries sector.

Delivering the keynote address, LAFA President Jerry N. Blamo praised recent reforms in the fisheries sector, describing them as people-centered initiatives that are restoring dignity and improving livelihoods in coastal communities.

He commended Mr. Saygbe for what he termed as "visible and impactful reforms," noting that since his assumption of office, significant improvements have been made in the sector to the benefit of fishermen and fish sellers.

Mr. Blamo highlighted the reduction in canoe license fees for small-scale artisanal fishers as one of the most notable achievements. He described the policy as a major relief for fishing families, allowing them to better provide for their households, support their children's education, and maintain their fishing equipment.

He further emphasized LAFA's advocacy role in promoting fairness, inclusion, and respect for artisanal fishers, stating that the progress achieved reflects the trust of fishing communities and the responsiveness of national leadership to their concerns.

The LAFA President also underscored the impact of World Bank-supported fisheries grants, particularly for women in the sector. He said the grants have enabled women to access improved fish processing facilities, expand their businesses, and earn income under safer and more dignified conditions. According to him, the support has also contributed to improved family stability, increased school attendance for children, and enhanced leadership among women in fishing communities.

Concluding his remarks, Mr. Blamo called for sustained protection of marine resources, stronger community leadership, and continued commitment to national development, stressing that the future of Liberia's fisheries sector must remain sustainable, resilient, and people-focused.

Speaking during the certificate presentation, Mr. Saygbe reaffirmed the Government of Liberia's commitment to strengthening coastal livelihoods and empowering artisanal fishing communities across the country. He highlighted ongoing reforms, including the reduction of artisanal fishing license fees, aimed at easing the financial burden on small-scale fishermen and fishmongers.

Mr. Saygbe also announced that NaFAA will institutionalize quarterly Fish Market Day celebrations beginning in March 2026. He said the initiative is intended to promote local fish production, expand market access, and enhance food security nationwide.