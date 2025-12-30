Liberia: LRA Shatters Revenue Record

In a landmark achievement for Liberia's fiscal governance, the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has announced that it has surpassed its 2025 domestic revenue target, collecting an unprecedented US$818 million as of December 29, 2025--the highest domestic revenue outturn in the nation's history.

The announcement was made Monday by LRA Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah during a press briefing on the Authority's 2025 revenue performance, marking what he described as a defining moment in Liberia's journey toward fiscal self-reliance.

According to Commissioner General Jallah, the revenue outturn exceeded the approved 2025 target of US$804.6 million by US$13.4 million, dispelling earlier skepticism about the Authority's ability to meet ambitious domestic revenue goals.

"As of today, December 29, 2025, the Liberia Revenue Authority has recorded domestic revenue collections totaling approximately US$818.0 million, thereby exceeding the approved 2025 revenue target by US$13.4 million," Jallah disclosed. "This represents the highest level of domestic revenue collection ever achieved in the history of our country."

The Commissioner General noted that this achievement builds on last year's performance, making 2025 the second consecutive year the LRA has exceeded its annual revenue target.

In 2024, the Authority recorded US$699 million, already considered a strong performance at the time.

"This year's performance surpasses our 2024 outturn by more than US$119 million," Jallah said. "This is not just a statistical achievement; it is a clear signal that Liberia's domestic resource mobilization efforts are strengthening."

He recalled that doubts were raised both in 2024 and again in 2025 regarding the realism of Liberia's revenue targets.

"When the 2024 revenue target was first set, questions were raised about the ability of the LRA to deliver. Yet, we not only met that target, we surpassed it. Similar concerns were raised about this year's target. Today's announcement demonstrates that those concerns have been addressed through performance."

Commissioner General Jallah emphasized that the record-breaking performance was realized despite major institutional and operational challenges, including limited financial resources, logistical difficulties, and human capacity constraints.

"The LRA has had to do more with less, which makes today's achievement particularly significant," he said. He attributed the success to institutional discipline, integrity, and ongoing reforms aimed at modernizing tax administration and strengthening compliance across the revenue value chain.

In an emotional tribute, the Commissioner General praised LRA employees nationwide, describing them as "Liberia's unsung heroes."

"I must extend my deepest appreciation to the men and women of the LRA, whose professionalism, sacrifice, long hours, and commitment to national duty made this milestone possible," he said. "From our headquarters to the ports, borders, counties, and field offices across the country, LRA staff have demonstrated resilience, integrity, and dedication in service to Liberia."

He also thanked partner institutions across government, including customs posts, line ministries, agencies, and commissions, stressing that domestic revenue mobilization is a collective national responsibility.

Turning attention to the future, Jallah acknowledged concerns surrounding the Government of Liberia's 2026 domestic revenue target of US$1.176 billion, the highest ever set. "We have noted concerns about the scale of this target and the capacity required to achieve it, particularly given prevailing global and domestic economic conditions," he admitted.

However, he reaffirmed the LRA's commitment to professionalism and results.

"At the LRA, we are not political actors; we are servants of the state. Our responsibility is to remain professional, evidence-based, and results-oriented," Jallah declared. "We will deliver."

To support the 2026 revenue drive, the Commissioner General outlined key reforms, including expanded digital transformation, enhanced automation, data-driven compliance systems, and improved taxpayer services.

He also confirmed that the Authority will intensify preparations for the introduction of Value Added Tax (VAT), alongside nationwide taxpayer education campaigns. "We will ensure understanding, compliance, and inclusivity across all sectors of the economy," he said.

Jallah called on the national government to sustain support for the LRA, highlighting the demanding nature of revenue administration. "Our employees work nearly 24 hours a day, seven days a week, often under demanding conditions," he said. "Their welfare, motivation, and institutional support are essential."

He further expressed gratitude to compliant taxpayers while urging those in the informal sector to register and contribute. "Broadening the tax base remains essential to reducing pressure on compliant taxpayers and ensuring sustainable national development," he emphasized.

Concluding his statement, the Commissioner General reaffirmed the Authority's commitment to fairness, integrity, transparency, and excellence, calling for national unity in sustaining fiscal progress. "Liberia can deliver," Jallah said. "And together, we will."