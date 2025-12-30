Liberia: Ex-Speaker Bhofal Chambers Donates L$3m to Women Groups in Pleebo

In a timely act of philanthropy amid Liberia's mounting economic pressures, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Bhofal Chambers, has donated L$3 million to women groups in Pleebo Electoral District #2, Maryland County, with a focus on market women and community-based economic initiatives in the Pleebo-Sodoken area.

The donation was made on Friday, December 26, during a ceremony held at Chambers' residence and attended by more than 200 women, local leaders, and partisans of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC). The funds were disbursed in two categories: L$1 million allocated to women affiliated with the CDC, and L$2 million distributed among non-partisan women's groups across the district.

Chambers described the contribution as the fulfillment of a pledge he made following the 2023 general and presidential elections--now honored in his capacity as a private citizen after serving as Speaker of the 54th National Legislature.

"This is not an entitlement; it is a privilege," Chambers told the beneficiaries. "Our women are the backbone of Maryland County and our nation. In these difficult times, especially with the burden of the festive season, this support is a seed for self-reliance."

The donation comes at a time when rising living costs, inflation estimated at about 15 percent, and limited access to affordable credit continue to strain household incomes, particularly among small-scale traders, according to recent Central Bank of Liberia reports.

Chambers said the funds are intended to support petty trading, business expansion, start-up capital, and collective initiatives such as cooperative farming and skills training--efforts aimed at building sustainable livelihoods rather than short-term relief.

"I have seen too many dreams stalled by lack of capital," he said. "Today, we plant hope and empower our mothers and sisters as entrepreneurs."

He emphasized that the money would operate as a revolving fund, requiring beneficiaries to return the principal after trading within agreed timelines while retaining profits. According to him, proper management of the funds could lead to additional support in the future.

Leaders of the beneficiary groups welcomed the initiative and pledged transparency and accountability. Ms. Ireta D. Sieh, a leader of the Pleebo Market Women Association, described the donation as "timely" and transformative.

"This support means buying more goods, paying school fees, and no longer relying on high-interest loans from middlemen," Ms. Sieh said. "Former Speaker Chambers has wiped tears from our eyes. Now we can stand tall."

She explained that the groups plan to hold quarterly accountability meetings to monitor how the funds are used--an approach experts say could serve as a model for transparent grassroots support in rural Liberia.

Ms. Sieh also disclosed that prior to the disbursement, trainers conducted "Training of Trainers" (TOT) workshops for group heads, who are now expected to pass on financial management and business skills to their members. The training, she said, is intended to ensure effective use and sustainability of the grant.

The L$3 million donation builds on Chambers' longstanding involvement in women's empowerment, education, and youth development in Pleebo, where he previously served as Representative. Earlier this year, he disbursed L$5 million in scholarships for primary, secondary, and university students--a tradition he has continued beyond public office.

His past interventions have also included support for vocational training programs and youth sports, reflecting broader advocacy for development in Maryland County, which continues to grapple with challenges such as poor road infrastructure, youth unemployment, and lingering post-COVID economic recovery.

Chambers has been in Pleebo since December 22 for the Christmas holidays, during which he hosted a party for more than 300 children and held engagement meetings with women, youth groups, and CDC members--moves that reinforce his enduring ties to the constituency.

Closing the ceremony, he offered a message that drew loud applause from the crowd:

"Empower a woman, and you empower a family, a community, and a nation."

For many women in Pleebo, the holiday-season gesture represents more than charity--it is a practical lifeline that turns political promises into tangible economic opportunity.