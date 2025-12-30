Liberia: 'I'm an Agriculturist, Not an Oil&gas Professional'

Comments made by a member of the state-owned oil company, Liberia Petroleum Refinery Company (LPRC), have ignited a political debate over governance, qualifications and the influence of powerful political figures in appointments to strategic public institutions.

Mrs Nancy Moye, a board member of the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC), has publicly acknowledged that her professional background is in agriculture rather than the oil and gas sector.

Her remarks, made during a public event in Bong County District #2, have raised questions about whether political connections outweigh technical competence in appointments to state-owned enterprises.

Mrs Moye spoke at a ceremony in Mano Wainsue, Bong District #2, at the 50th birthday of her husband, Senator Prince Kermue Moye. Addressing the crowd, she said her appointment to the LPRC board came after her husband observed her agricultural activities in the county and subsequently recommended her for the position.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"My field is agriculture," Mrs Moye told the gathering, explaining that her work has largely centred on farming rather than petroleum-related issues.

She added that it was only recently, after her husband saw her involvement in agriculture, that he decided she should be placed on the LPRC board.

In remarks that have since drawn public attention, the LPRC Board Member said her husband had "spoiled" her to the extent that she was no longer able to work in the usual sense, likening herself to "rotten fufu".

While the comment was delivered jokingly, it has fuelled criticism from sections of the public concerned about accountability and seriousness in public office.

Mrs Moye also disclosed that since joining the LPRC board, her visits to Bong County have mainly been to monitor her private farm. "I only come to the farm to see how it is looking, meet the people, enjoy myself and go back," she said, reinforcing her assertion that agriculture--not oil--remains her area of focus.

The remarks have struck a political nerve because of the strategic importance of the LPRC, which is wholly owned by the Government of Liberia and plays a central role in the country's energy supply.

As a profit-making public corporation, the LPRC is responsible for procuring and supplying petroleum and petroleum-related products nationwide.

Critics have pointed to Liberia's petroleum laws, which outline the standards expected of individuals appointed to boards overseeing petroleum-related institutions.

The amended petroleum (exploration and production) reform law of 2014, approved in October 2019, specifies that board members should possess high integrity and relevant qualifications or experience in areas such as geosciences, engineering, management, law, taxation or finance.

The law further assigns the board key responsibilities, including providing policy oversight, approving annual budgets and staffing levels, developing long-term institutional capacity and coordinating with the Ministries of Mines and Energy, Finance and Development Planning, as well as the Environmental Protection Agency.

Although the law allows board members to participate in meetings via telephone or video conference, it requires active involvement, with decisions needing the affirmative vote of at least three members and prohibiting the use of proxies.

According to information published on the LPRC's official website, the company's board is made up of individuals from diverse professional backgrounds, including engineering, business, politics and petroleum depot management.

The board is chaired by Mr Aaron J. Wheagar and includes Madam Mary Kpoto, Mrs Nancy Moye, Mrs Delphine Willis, Mr Edwine Zelee, Mr Anthony M. Autridge and Cllr Moifee Kanneh.

The LPRC describes the role of its board as safeguarding public confidence, overseeing long-term strategy and ensuring transparency, risk management and compliance with environmental, health, safety and financial regulations.

Founded in its current form in 1978, the LPRC emerged from earlier efforts dating back to the 1960s, when Liberia sought to reduce its dependence on imported petroleum products.

Following the destruction of the original facilities by fire and the withdrawal of foreign partners, the Liberian government took full control of the company.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Company Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Today, the LPRC positions itself as a key player in Liberia's energy sector and within the wider West African petroleum industry, emphasising resilience, technical expertise and strong partnerships with government and international stakeholders.

At the center of the controversy is Senator Prince Kermue Moye, a senior lawmaker and chairman of the Senate Committee on Ways, Means, Finance and Budget. He is also regarded as a key decision-maker within the ruling Unity Party administration, giving his actions heightened political significance.

Opposition figures and civil society advocates say Mrs Moye's comments reflect a broader problem of political patronage in public appointments, particularly in institutions that manage strategic national resources.

Supporters of the government, however, argue that board diversity does not necessarily require all members to have technical petroleum expertise and that final appointment authorityrests with the President, as provided by law