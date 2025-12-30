Nigeria in 2025 - Voices Amid Turbulence

opinion

As 2025 comes to a close, it is appropriate to pause and reflect on a year that laid bare both the strengths and the vulnerabilities of the Nigerian state. It was a year marked by tragedy and debate, reform and resistance, grief and guarded optimism. From governance controversies to security anxieties, from economic reforms to social reckoning, Nigeria spent much of the year in conversation with itself. This reflection highlights only a few of the events that defined the year, fully aware that they represent just a fraction of the many stories that shaped our national experience in 2025.

Tragedy, Poverty, and State Responsibility

The year opened on a grim note in Suleja, Niger State, where a fuel tanker accident turned fatal after residents, driven by economic desperation, rushed to scoop petrol. The resulting explosion claimed scores of lives and shocked the nation. Beyond the immediate horror, the tragedy forced an uncomfortable reckoning with poverty, regulatory failure, and infrastructure decay. Many of those who died were not reckless thrill seekers, but citizens navigating hardship with limited choices in a fragile economy.

Soon after, floods submerged communities in Mokwa and nearby areas, displacing families and destroying farmlands. Farmers watched months of labour vanish overnight, while local authorities struggled to respond with urgency. For affected communities, the flood was not simply an environmental event, but another chapter in a long story of neglect. These disasters reignited public debate about climate resilience, emergency preparedness, and the uneven burden of governance failure. Once again, it was the most vulnerable Nigerians who paid the highest price.

Politics, Power, and Unsettled Alignments

Politically, 2025 was a year defined more by uncertainty than consolidation. The Peoples Democratic Party continued to grapple with internal divisions that weakened its coherence and credibility. Leadership disputes, legal battles, and defections reinforced the perception of a party struggling to redefine itself after electoral defeat. Among its traditional supporters, frustration grew that introspection had not yet translated into renewal or a compelling alternative vision.

The African Democratic Congress featured prominently in political conversations, though largely as a subject of speculation rather than as an established force. Its media presence and rhetorical positioning as a possible alternative opposition drew attention, but tangible evidence of nationwide organizational strength remained limited. For many observers, the ADC represents potential rather than proof. Whether it can mature into a credible, structured opposition capable of sustained engagement remains a question deferred to 2026.

Across the country, citizens expressed cautious realism. There is a clear appetite for alternatives to the dominant political order, but there is also skepticism born of repeated disappointments. Increasingly, Nigerians judge political parties not by slogans or alliances, but by organization, internal democracy, and the ability to remain relevant beyond election cycles.

The federal government's declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State further intensified political tension. The suspension of elected officials drew strong reactions across the political spectrum. Supporters argued that decisive intervention was necessary to resolve prolonged paralysis and protect public assets. Critics warned that such actions, if normalized, could weaken constitutional safeguards. The episode once again highlighted a recurring dilemma in Nigerian governance: how to balance firm leadership with democratic restraint.

Insecurity and the Weight of Fear

Security challenges continued to shape daily life in profound and unsettling ways. Communities across parts of the northwest and northeast endured attacks, kidnappings, and displacement. In Niger and Kebbi State, the abduction of schoolchildren reopened old wounds and revived national anxiety. When the children were eventually released, relief was widespread, but it was accompanied by exhaustion and unresolved trauma. Parents spoke quietly of fear that lingered long after the headlines faded.

International cooperation against terrorism also attracted attention. U.S.-assisted air operations targeting extremist groups in Sokoto State disrupted militant activity but reignited debate about sovereignty and long-term strategy. While many Nigerians welcomed any reduction in violence, others questioned whether military action alone could address the deeper drivers of insecurity, including unemployment, porous borders, and weak intelligence coordination.

In many affected communities, informal security networks and vigilante groups continued to fill gaps left by the state. Their efforts underscored both the resilience of local communities and the limitations of formal institutions. In 2025, insecurity was not merely a policy challenge discussed in Abuja; it was a lived reality shaping how Nigerians travelled, farmed, schooled their children, and imagined their future.

Economy, Reform, and Public Scrutiny

Economic pressure deepened public frustration throughout the year. Floods, insecurity, inflation, and high energy costs combined to strain household budgets. In markets from Lagos to Kano, traders complained of dwindling profits as consumers struggled with rising prices. Salaries stretched thin, savings evaporated, and patience wore down.

Against this backdrop, the federal government introduced new tax laws aimed at expanding revenue and funding development. Officials defended the reforms as necessary steps toward fiscal sustainability. Many small business owners, professionals, and informal sector workers, however, worried about the cumulative burden on an already strained economy. The debate reflected a broader national concern: how to pursue reform without deepening inequality or eroding public trust.

Business-government relations also came under intense scrutiny. The face-off between Dangote-owned companies and regulatory agencies became a national talking point. Beyond the specifics of the dispute, the episode raised larger questions about accountability, regulation, and the relationship between state power and private capital. For many Nigerians, the issue was more about whether rules apply evenly, regardless of influence or scale.

Social debates ran parallel to economic anxiety. Youth unemployment, women's participation in leadership, and climate vulnerability dominated radio discussions, opinion pages, and public forums. Civil society groups intensified advocacy, while journalists amplified grassroots voices. These conversations reflected a society increasingly unwilling to accept policy without explanation or reform without inclusion.

Memory, Accountability, and the Road Ahead

The death of former President Muhammadu Buhari in London marked a moment of national reflection. Tributes acknowledged his personal discipline and reputation for integrity, while critics revisited unresolved questions about economic management and security during his tenure. Dr. Charles Omole's controversial biography added depth and tension to the debate, reminding Nigerians that leadership legacies are rarely settled and often contested.

Equally divisive was the presidential pardon granted to Maryam Sanda, which reopened debates about justice, discretion, and equality before the law. Supporters framed the decision as an act of compassion, while critics worried about its implications for public confidence in the judicial system. The episode reinforced a defining theme of 2025: the growing demand for transparency, consistency, and fairness in governance decisions.

As 2025 draws to a close, it is clear that the year was not defined by a single crisis or reform. It was shaped by sustained debate, contested authority, and the everyday courage of citizens navigating uncertainty. The issues highlighted here are only a few among many, yet they capture the tensions, contradictions, and aspirations that defined the national mood.

As we look toward 2026, the task before Nigeria remains clear: to strengthen institutions, secure communities, manage the economy with fairness, and sustain open civic dialogue. To all our readers, I wish peace, progress, and renewed hope in the coming year. Happy New Year, and may 2026 bring a stronger, more stable, and more united Nigeria.