Liberia: CBL Warns Public Against Unlicensed 'Baytex' Investment Scheme

Published: December 29, 2025

MONROVIA, Liberia - The Central Bank of Liberia has issued a strong public warning, urging citizens and residents to immediately cease all business dealings with an entity operating under the name BAYTEX, which presents itself as a "digital susu" and investment platform.

In a public statement, the CBL said BAYTEX is neither licensed nor authorized to operate as a financial institution in Liberia and has no approval to offer any digital susu, investment, or mobile money-related services.

"The Central Bank of Liberia states categorically that BAYTEX is not licensed, registered, or authorized to operate as a financial institution, neither has CBL approved Liberia Digital Susu as a product, investment platform, or mobile money-related service provider in Liberia," the statement said.

False claims, misleading promises

The Bank's warning follows the circulation of online promotional materials in which BAYTEX solicits deposits from the public, starting from L$1,000, through Lonestar Cell MTN Mobile Money and Orange Money. According to the CBL, the entity falsely claims that customers' funds are fully protected through blockchain technology, guarantees 100 percent returns, and asserts that licensed traders supported by artificial intelligence manage deposits safely.

The CBL rejected those claims outright, emphasizing that it has never licensed BAYTEX or approved "Liberia Digital Susu" as a legitimate financial product.

The Bank further cautioned that any entity promising guaranteed returns is operating outside Liberia's financial laws and regulatory framework.

Mobile money integration not an endorsement

The CBL also clarified misconceptions surrounding mobile money platforms, stressing that the recent launch of the Interoperable Instant Payment System, which connects Lonestar and Orange mobile money services, does not amount to approval or endorsement of third-party investment schemes.

"The public is informed that while the CBL has recently launched the Interoperable Instant Payment System, this does NOT constitute approval, endorsement, or licensing of third-party groups or investment schemes using these platforms," the statement noted.

Call for vigilance

CBL Executive Director Henry F. Saamoi, quoted in the statement, urged the public to always verify the legitimacy of any financial or investment service before committing funds.

"Any institution not licensed by the CBL poses a serious risk to the public's hard-earned money," Saamoi warned.

The Central Bank called on all Liberians to remain vigilant, exercise extreme caution, and promptly report suspicious financial activities.

"Do not transact with unlicensed groups. Protect your money. Verify before you invest," the statement said, adding that suspected schemes should be reported to the CBL through its official Facebook page or via its hotline numbers: 0887 367 539 or 0772 289 013.

The Bank reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the integrity of Liberia's financial system and protecting the public from fraudulent and illegal investment schemes.