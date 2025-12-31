Nigeria: NAFDAC Warns Against Circulation of Counterfeit Kiss Condoms Nationwide

According to NAFDAC, the counterfeit condoms have been identified in markets including Onitsha Market, Idumota Market, Trade Fair Market, as well as various markets in Kano, Abuja, Uyo, Gombe and Enugu, among others.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted Nigerians to the sale and distribution of counterfeit Kiss condoms in several major markets across the country, warning that the fake products pose serious public health risks.

In a public alert issued on Monday (Public Alert No. 042/2025), the agency said the information was provided by DKT International Nigeria, the marketing authorisation holder for the Kiss condom brand.

According to NAFDAC, the counterfeit condoms have been identified in markets including Onitsha Market, Idumota Market, Trade Fair Market, as well as various markets in Kano, Abuja, Uyo, Gombe and Enugu, among others.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Kiss condom is a brand of male latex condoms designed to prevent unwanted pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including HIV, gonorrhoea and syphilis.

However, NAFDAC warned that the circulation of falsified versions undermines the product's protective purpose and exposes users to health risks.

How to identify genuine products

The agency outlined several features to help consumers distinguish genuine Kiss condoms from counterfeit ones.

It said original Kiss condom boxes contain clear instructions, storage and caution information, complete manufacturer and medical device details, and lighter-coloured packaging with a visible condom image.

In contrast, the fake versions reportedly lack side-panel information, have darker packaging and images, plain white interiors with no condom image, incorrect or incomplete manufacturer addresses, and no storage or caution information.

NAFDAC added that differences were also found on the condom packs themselves. Genuine Kiss packs are light red, with the brand name written closely across six lines, while counterfeit packs are darker, with the name loosely written across five lines and a longer condom strip.

Further distinctions were observed in the wallet packaging and the physical characteristics of the condoms.

According to the agency, genuine Kiss condoms are larger, oval-shaped, more lubricated and have a larger teat end, while the fake versions are thinner, rounder, less lubricated and have smaller teat ends.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Public health concerns

NAFDAC warned that the use of counterfeit condoms carries serious health dangers due to poor quality, lack of sterilisation and absence of regulatory oversight.

"The use of fake condoms poses serious health risks due to poor quality, lack of sterilisation, and absence of regulation, leading to ineffective protection against pregnancy and STIs," the statement read.

It added that risks associated with fake condoms include breakage, infections, allergic reactions and a false sense of protection.

Enforcement and reporting

The agency said it has directed all its zonal directors and state coordinators to intensify surveillance activities and remove falsified Kiss condoms from markets nationwide.

NAFDAC also urged healthcare professionals and members of the public to report suspected cases of substandard or falsified medicines and medical devices to the nearest NAFDAC office.