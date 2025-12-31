Nigeria: Govt, Chad Discuss Implementation of Abidjan-Lagos Highway Project

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, recently held talks with a high-level delegation from the Republic of Chad, led by the Chadian Minister of Infrastructure and Road Maintenance, Mr. Amir Idriss Kourda, on the implementation of the Abidjan-Lagos highway project.

The discussion, specifically, was on the Fluvio Lacustrine Connectivity Programme and a proposal for direct transportation link between Nigeria and Chad.

The minister assured his Chadian counterpart of Nigeria's commitment to "activating partnerships and fostering collaborations to address common challenges and to aggregate, harness and project the shared strength of the Sahel region towards realising the full economic potential of the continent of Africa.

"I am happy that you mentioned that your President is in touch with our President on this project. The two countries have a broad and brotherly relationship. We welcome you with open arms. The co-operation between the two countries has been there, especially on security and economy, and Chad is a very important partner to Nigeria. We assure you that the project is key to the development of Nigeria and Chad. As a Ministry of Works, we are capable and ready to do our part as soon as we are given a nod by Mr. President." He urged the delegation to make official communication on the nitty gritty of collaborations needed from the Nigerian government."

The leader of the Chadian delegation and Chadian minister of infrastructure said they were in the country to discuss the establishment of a direct transportation link between Chad and Nigeria, which majorly is the construction of a bridge over the Lake Chad, a total of 65km.

He highlighted the potential of the transportation corridor which, he said, would enhance regional connectivity and accessibility, economic development, social cohesion, and political and diplomatic cooperation.

He requested for a meeting between the two countries at technical and administrative levels in order to finetune modalities and mechanisms for realising the programme.

He said the initiative could include port, transport, and fluvial infrastructure projects, as well as joint actions for the preservation of the Lake Chad ecosystem.

The meeting had in attendance the Minister of State for Works, Rt. Hon. Bello Muhammad Goronyo Esq, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Works, Mr. Rafiu Adeladan, the Director Highways Construction and Rehabilitation, Engr Clement Ogbuagu, the Director, Highways Bridge and Design, Engr. Musa Saidu, the Director, Legal Services, Chinelo Igboko Esq, among others.

The Director, African Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, H.EX Amb. Mistura Abudulahem also came to witness the bilateral event.

In the company of the Chadian Minister were: The Ambassador of Chad to Nigeria, H.E Mr. Brah Mahamat; the Chadian Adviser on Infrastructure, H.E Mr. Baharadine Mahamat Zakaria; the Director General of Special Fund for the Preparation of Infrastructural Projects, Mr. Issa Doubragne; the Chadian General Affairs Officer, Mr. Oumar Adam Saleh; the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Mbounadye Antoine, among others.

The Minister of Works had earlier received in-audience the delegation from the Secretariat of ECOWAS Commission who came to brief him on the outcome of the technical studies, financial options and next steps for the implementation of the Abidjan- Lagos Corridor Highway Development Project. The minister of works, who is also the Chairman of the ECOWAS Steering Committee of the Abidjan-Lagos Highway Corridor Development Project, made salient further suggestions and inputs on the report they presented and approved that the further suggestions and inputs be integrated in the report for consideration in a meeting of the ALCH Steering Committee slated for 19th December 2025 to be held in Lome, Togolese Republic and which he approved to be by zoom.

The leader of the delegation and Director of Transport, ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Chris Appiah assured of sufficient readiness to anchor a Zoom meeting where members would participate virtually and robustly without glitches.