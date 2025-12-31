Nigeria: Army Troops Pound Terrorists in Nationwide Offensives, Neutralise 47, Rescue 30 Kidnap Victims

The Nigerian Army has recorded major operational successes across several theatres of operation within the last 72 hours, neutralising 47 terrorists, arresting 19 criminal suspects, rescuing over 30 kidnap victims and recovering a cache of arms, ammunition and other logistics.

A statement posted on the verified Facebook page of the Nigerian Army on Tuesday night said the coordinated land and air operations underscored the Nigerian Army's sustained offensive against terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, and other criminal elements threatening national security.

In the North-West and North-Central regions, troops conducted aggressive ground operations based on credible intelligence. In Sokoto State, troops from Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) in Binji and Tangaza Local Government Areas neutralised three Lakurawa terrorists during successful ambushes, recovering one AK-47 rifle, a motorcycle, communication radios, mobile phones and other items. Similarly, in Niger State, troops engaged armed terrorists on motorcycles in Munya LGA, neutralising one terrorist and recovering weapons, ammunition, communication equipment and logistics.

In Zamfara State, sustained fighting patrols by troops in Anka and Maru LGAs disrupted terrorist activities, neutralised two terrorists, destroyed their hideouts and rescued civilians who had sustained gunshot wounds. While in Kaduna State, troops' interventions in Sanga and Zango Kataf LGAs foiled armed robbery and kidnapping attempts, rescued victims and led to the arrest of suspected cattle rustlers. Items recovered included a fabricated rifle, ammunition and rustled livestock.

Similar successes were recorded in Plateau State, where troops arrested three cattle rustling suspects in Barkin Ladi and Wase LGAs, recovering motorcycles, knives, mobile phones and cash.

Operations in the South-South and South-East zones also yielded notable results. In Rivers State, troops thwarted planned illegal activities along the Cawthorne Channel in Degema LGA, arresting two suspects and recovering tools intended for sabotage. In Delta State, troops uncovered two wooden boats conveying about 1,700 litres of stolen crude oil, dealing a significant blow to economic saboteurs. In Imo State, one suspect linked to the shooting of a civilian was arrested and handed over to the Nigerian Police for further investigation.

In the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), an anti-illegal mining operation in Gwagwalada led to the arrest of 11 suspects and the recovery of a motorcycle and petroleum products.

Meanwhile, the Air Component of the ongoing operations delivered decisive airstrikes against terrorist enclaves in the North-East. Precision airstrikes on confirmed ISWAP/JAS logistics bases and convergence points in Borno State neutralised at least 42 terrorists, with secondary explosions confirming the destruction of weapons and explosives stockpiles. Follow-on strikes targeted fleeing terrorists and additional gatherings, further degrading their command, logistics and fighting capability.

Across the various theatres, Nigerian Army troops rescued over 30 kidnap victims, including women and children. The victims were safely evacuated, provided with medical attention where required and reunited with their families. Recovered items included AK-47 rifles, magazines, ammunition, communication radios, motorcycles, mobile phones and other logistics vital to criminal operations.

The statement noted that the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has continued to emphasise intelligence-driven, joint and people-centric operations aimed at protecting lives, property and critical national assets. "The Nigerian Army reassures the public of its commitment to sustaining offensive momentum, working closely with sister services and other security agencies and consolidating gains until lasting peace and security are achieved nationwide. The continued support and cooperation of law-abiding citizens remain vital to achieving this collective objective," it added.