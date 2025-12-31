Nigeria: Tabitha Missions Unveils Food Bank, Empowers Widows, Orphans, Less-Privileged in Abuja

The Tabitha Missions for Orphans and Widows International has launched the Tabitha Food Bank in Abuja as part of its welfare outreach programme aimed at supporting widows, orphans and vulnerable families during the yuletide season.

The initiative targeted households struggling with food and insecurity, among other daily challenges.

Speaking at the event, the founder and president, Board of Directors, Pst. Peter Apeh, said the outreach was made possible through the support of kind-hearted Nigerians and donors who contributed financially and materially.

Apeh described the 2025 outreach as an upgrade from the previous efforts, saying government intervention alone is insufficient to meet the needs of the people and less-privileged.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Apeh described the food bank as a family intervention initiative to respond to emergencies and food shortage, adding that, even small donations can empower widows to become self-sustaining. He noted that the organisation has helped with both cash and food items and has a warehouse for storing raw and processed foods for rapid response.

"It has to do with all the vulnerable families, both children and orphans, the food bank is specifically targeting insecurities among vulnerable individuals, families, orphans, widows, etc, its like a family affair.

"It has to do with materials too, some people that may not have access to materials can monetise their support to financial donation and on the aspect of food bank, we have a warehouse to house the donation of food materials both raw and processed, so we can move out in terms of emergencies or food shortage because the greatest prayers of the orphans and widows is where will the next food comes from, and that's the reason for setting up the food bank so when we notice an emergency in any system like the orphanages or group of people, we take the food items and relief materials to them," Apeh stressed.

Also, speaking at the event, Pastor Andy Akubo commended the initiative and described it as a practical explanation of compassion.

"I want to appeal to well-meaning Nigerians to come to the aid of people. Nigeria is tough for a lot of people, especially on the issue of food, hunger and salvation.

"Whatever one can gather and bring will go a long way in helping people, I want to appeal to well-meaning Nigerians to come forward and join hands with the team like this, and help the less-privileged in the society," Pastor Akubo emphasised.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Beneficiaries, which included widows and other vulnerable families, expressed gratitude to the organisers and donors, offering prayers and word of appreciation for the timely intervention.