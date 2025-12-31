Liberia: LRA Breaks Revenue Record, Collects U.S.$818m and Surpasses 2025 Target

Paynesville — The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has recorded the highest domestic revenue collection in Liberia's history, raising approximately US$818 million as of December 29, 2025--US$13.4 million above the approved 2025 target of US$804.6 million.

Announcing the milestone at an end-of-year press conference at the LRA headquarters in Paynesville on Monday, Commissioner General Dorbor Jallah said the achievement marks a major turning point in Liberia's domestic resource mobilization and demonstrates that public institutions can deliver results when guided by discipline and professionalism.

"This represents the highest level of domestic revenue collection ever achieved in the history of our country," Jallah declared. "It is not just a statistical achievement; it is a clear signal that Liberia's domestic revenue mobilization efforts are strengthening."

According to the LRA boss, the 2025 performance exceeds the Authority's 2024 outturn of US$699 million by more than US$119 million, making it the second consecutive year the LRA has surpassed its annual revenue target. He noted that skepticism surrounded both the 2024 and 2025 targets when they were first announced, but the Authority has now answered those doubts through performance.

Jallah emphasized that the record-breaking revenue was achieved despite severe institutional and operational constraints, including limited financial resources, logistics, and manpower. "The LRA has had to do more with less, which makes today's achievement particularly significant," he said.

He credited the success to sustained reforms within the Authority, including efforts to strengthen compliance, modernize tax administration, and reinforce professional integrity across the revenue value chain.

The Commissioner General paid tribute to LRA employees nationwide, describing them as "Liberia's unsung heroes." From headquarters to ports, borders, counties, and field offices, he said staff worked long hours under demanding conditions to meet national revenue goals.

He also acknowledged the role of other government institutions and partners, including customs officers, port authorities, line ministries, agencies, and commissions, stressing that domestic revenue mobilization is a collective national responsibility.

Looking ahead, Jallah confirmed that the Government of Liberia has set a record domestic revenue target of US$1.176 billion for 2026, a figure that has already generated public debate amid global and domestic economic pressures. While acknowledging concerns about the scale of the target, he said the LRA remains focused on its professional mandate.

"We are not political actors; we are servants of the state," Jallah stated. "Our responsibility is to remain professional, evidence-based, and results-oriented. We will deliver."

To meet the 2026 target, he said the LRA will intensify reforms, expand digital transformation across tax administration, strengthen automation and data-driven compliance, modernize taxpayer services, and advance preparations for the introduction of Value Added Tax (VAT). Nationwide taxpayer education and awareness campaigns, he added, will be expanded to ensure inclusivity and compliance.

Jallah called on the government to sustain its support for the Authority, particularly in improving staff welfare and institutional capacity, noting that LRA employees often work nearly around the clock to meet national revenue demands.

He also expressed gratitude to compliant taxpayers and urged those in the informal sector to join the tax system, stressing that broadening the tax base is essential to easing pressure on compliant taxpayers and achieving sustainable national development.

"The 2026 target is substantial and demanding," Jallah concluded, "but through discipline, institutional reforms, and collective commitment, Liberia can meet this challenge. Liberia can deliver. And together, we will."