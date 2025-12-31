Nigeria: New Tax Laws Begin January 1, 2026 - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has stated that the implementation of Nigeria's new tax laws will commence on January 1, 2026, as planned.

In a statement personally signed by him on Tuesday, the President said the new tax laws, including those that took effect on June 26, 2025, as well as the remaining acts scheduled to commence on January 1, 2026, would continue as planned.

Tinubu described the reforms as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a fair, competitive and robust fiscal foundation for the country.

According to Tinubu, the tax laws were not designed to raise taxes but to support a structural reset, drive harmonisation and protect dignity, while strengthening the social contract.

"I urge all stakeholders to support the implementation phase, which is now firmly in the delivery stage," the President said.

Tinubu noted that his administration was aware of public discourse surrounding alleged changes to some provisions of the recently enacted tax laws, but stressed that no substantial issue had been established that would warrant a disruption of the reform process.

"No substantial issue has been established that warrants a disruption of the reform process. Absolute trust is built over time through making the right decisions, not through premature, reactive measures," he said.

The President emphasised his administration's commitment to due process and the integrity of enacted laws, assuring that the Presidency would work with the National Assembly to ensure the swift resolution of any issue identified.

He assured Nigerians that the Federal Government would continue to act in the overriding public interest to ensure a tax system that supports prosperity and shared responsibility.