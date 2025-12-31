Nigeria: Sokoto Begins Mandatory Health Screening for 2026 Intending Pilgrims

The Sokoto State Pilgrims Welfare Agency (SSPWA) has commenced mandatory health screening exercise for intending pilgrims for the 2026 Hajj.

Flagging off the exercise at the auditorium of the Specialist Hospital, Sokoto, Chairman of the agency, Alhaji Aliyu Musa, emphasised that the screening was a critical requirement aimed at ensuring that all intending pilgrims were medically fit and meet the health standards prescribed for the Hajj exercise.

Musa noted that the exercise would help safeguard the health and wellbeing of pilgrims and ensure a smooth and successful Hajj operation.

The Chairman called on all intending pilgrims to cooperate fully with medical personnel and adhere strictly to the guidelines outlined for the screening exercise.

LEADESHIP recalls that the agency had announced the registration of 2,235 intending pilgrims for the 2026 Hajj exercise, assuring that preparations were in top gear to ensure a smooth, well-coordinated and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage for all participants.

Meanwhile, the Sokoto State Pilgrims Welfare Agency is set to temporarily relocate its operations to the NAHCON Hajj Transit Camp, Kasarawa, following the approval by the State Government for the total renovation of the Agency's headquarters.

The temporary relocation is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted service delivery by the Agency, particularly as preparations for the 2026 Hajj season have already commenced.

The Chairman of the agency, Alhaji Aliyu Musa, during an inspection visit to the transit camp, said the agency resolved to rehabilitate and upgrade the existing structures at the transit camp to make the environment conducive and work-friendly for staff during the period of relocation.