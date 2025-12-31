Nigeria: New NNPP Chairman Abiya Emerges in Kano

Hon. Abdullahi Zubairu Abiya has emerged as the Acting State Chairman of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) in Kano State, following the reported sacking of the State Chairman, Hashimu Dungurawa.

The appointment was 'endorsed' by the NNPP State Executive Committee (SEC) after an emergency meeting held at the party's secretariat in Kano on Tuesday.

The decision was announced by Barrister Yusuf Mukhtar, the Assistant Legal Adviser of the party, who said Abiya's appointment was in line with the provisions of the NNPP constitution.

LEADERSHIP reports that the development followed the submission of a formal resolution on the sacking and expulsion of Dungurawa by the Dawakin Tofa Local Government Ares Executive Committee of the party.

Earlier, the Dawakin Tofa EXCO, under the leadership of Hon. Abdullahi Ali Uban Iya Dawanau, transmitted the resolution forwarded by the Gargari Ward Executive to the state leadership of the party.

The resolution was adopted at the second executive meeting of the Gargari Ward, held two weeks after the general election, where Dungurawa was accused of anti-party activities.

After reviewing the report, the State EXCO endorsed the decision and approved Abiya's emergence as Acting State Chairman.

Party officials said the move was aimed at restoring internal discipline, strengthening party cohesion, and repositioning the NNPP for future political engagements in Kano State.

In his response, the new acting chairman of Kano State chapter of NNPP, Hon. Abdullahi Zubairu Imam Abiya, said the party will do justice to all manner of people and remain loyal to the national leader of NNPP, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and Kano State governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf.

It was not clear yet whether the national leadership of the party and Kano State government would endorse the change of leadership.