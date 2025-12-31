Liberia: District 8 Youths Cry Foul Over 'Illegal' Power Grab, Accuse Political Forces of Plot to Oust DDC Leadership

Published: December 30, 2025

MONROVIA, Liberia -- The Montserrado County Electoral District No. 8 Youth Council has launched a blistering attack on what it describes as an illegal and politically motivated attempt to unseat the leadership of the District No. 8 Development Council, warning that the move threatens the stability of the district and undermines democratic governance.

At a heated press conference Tuesday, Dec. 30, District Youth Coordinator Zac T. Sherman accused certain members of the District Development Council of scheming to remove duly elected and recently installed executives, including the chairperson, barely two months into their tenure.

Sherman said the alleged effort is driven by "personal greed and self-aggrandizement," rather than any legitimate constitutional process.

"As a critical stakeholder and a strong voice within District No. 8, the Youth Council views these actions as unwarranted, condemnable and counterproductive," a joint statement signed by all 22 youth chairpersons of the district said. "We therefore call on those involved to immediately abandon their reckless plans, which threaten the stability and forward movement of the District No. 8 Development Council."

'Weak Allegations, No Due Process'

The Youth Council said its position followed an independent internal review conducted after a press conference by the group seeking to justify the removal of four executive members based on six allegations.

"Based on our findings, these allegations are weak, poorly articulated and do not, in any form or manner, warrant impeachment--especially of a leadership that was democratically installed barely two months ago," the statement said.

The council stressed that the constitution of the District No. 8 Development Council clearly outlines procedures for removal or impeachment, emphasizing due process, investigation and fairness -- steps it said were completely ignored.

According to the Youth Council, no formal complaint was filed, no investigative committee was established and no opportunity was given to the accused to respond.

"Instead, the individuals irresponsibly resorted to the media to announce what they termed an impeachment," the statement said.

Political Undercurrents Alleged

The Youth Council also raised a series of unanswered questions, including what specific offense the current chairperson allegedly committed, whether any written notice was issued and whether lesser penalties, as provided for in the DDC constitution, were considered before jumping to impeachment.

More troubling, the council said, is the claim that the chairperson's alleged intention to contest the District No. 8 representative seat was being used as justification for his removal -- a move the youth body described as exposing "clear political undertones."

"It is also public knowledge that prior to this development, a staff member of Representative Prince Toles had allegedly threatened the impeachment of the DDC chairperson," Sherman said. He further alleged that former DDC chairperson Patrick Karmo, believed to be politically aligned with Rep. Toles, is among the leading figures behind the effort.

While stopping short of directly accusing the lawmaker, Sherman challenged the silence surrounding the controversy.

"How could someone from a lawmaker's office openly threaten impeachment, and how does a former DDC chairperson with clear political affiliations become central to this process?" he asked.

Silence Raises Alarm

The Youth Council noted that Rep. Toles, who represents the district and presided over the installation of the current DDC leadership, has not publicly condemned or clarified the situation.

That silence, the group warned, risks being interpreted as tacit approval of what it called an illegal attempt to dismantle a legitimate leadership.

"The District No. 8 Youth Council views this situation as a manifestation of political naivety and unnecessary political aggression against the interests of young people and the district at large," the statement said.

The council urged the lawmaker to distance himself from any effort to undermine the DDC and instead act as a unifier.

Call for Youth-Centered Development

The Youth Council also reminded Rep. Toles of his commitment to support a long-promised District Youth Dialogue, which it said is critical to developing and launching a comprehensive youth development plan to attract funding for sustainable programs.

"We are not asking for handouts or personal benefits," Sherman said. "Rather, we are seeking support for a structured process that empowers young people and contributes meaningfully to the development of our district."

He added that the District No. 8 Youth Council has already submitted a Youth Development Plan and remains ready to work with all stakeholders "for the good of District No. 8."