Nigeria: Christmas - Cross River Glows Amid Deepening Poverty

As Christmas lights brighten major streets and public spaces across Cross River State, the festive glow projects an image of celebration and prosperity.

However, beyond the illuminated roads and decorated roundabouts, a different reality persists.

It is a reality marked by widespread poverty, long-standing infrastructural deficits, and inequality in rural communities.

At least 3,000 rural communities across Cross River remain trapped in a cycle of deprivation.

Many lack access to basic infrastructure such as roads, electricity, clean water, healthcare facilities, and quality education. As a result, these deficits continue to undermine economic opportunities and reinforce intergenerational poverty.

Cross River covers approximately 20,156 square kilometres and comprises 18 local government areas, with over 3,000 communities and more than 60 languages spoken.

Roughly 80 per cent of the state's estimated four million population live in rural areas where access to basic services remains limited, and decades of uneven development have left many communities struggling to meet basic needs.

What the data says

Recent data further underscores the challenge.

According to the 2022 Multidimensional Poverty Index report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), 75.6 per cent of Cross River's population (approximately 3.44 million people) live in multidimensional poverty.

This indicates overlapping deprivations in health, education, living standards, and access to essential services, reflecting structural challenges that have endured across successive administrations in the state.

Historically, Cross River has ranked among the states with the highest poverty levels in southern Nigeria, despite its tourism potential.

The state's economy is largely driven by agriculture, tourism, and limited industrial activity.

Nevertheless, rural agricultural communities continue to struggle with limited market access, inadequate irrigation, and unreliable electricity, factors that hinder productivity and income growth.

While urban centres, such as Calabar, have benefited from road rehabilitation, public amenities, and beautification projects over the years, many rural communities have recorded only marginal improvements in healthcare delivery, water supply, and electricity access.

Consequently, the persistent urban-rural divide has further entrenched poverty and limited economic mobility for large segments of the population.

Cross River lags behind Akwa Ibom, Rivers

Comparatively, Cross River lags behind neighbouring states such as Akwa Ibom and Rivers in key human development indicators.

Rural electricity access remains below 30 per cent, healthcare coverage is lower than the regional average, and literacy rates trail national benchmarks. Infant and maternal mortality rates also remain relatively high in underserved areas.

Economists and development experts argue that redirecting even a fraction of public funds spent on ceremonial displays and festivals into human capital development could yield significant social and economic returns.

In addition, rising food prices, inflation, and weak social welfare systems have further strained household incomes, pushing more families into a state of vulnerability.

Critics say successive administrations have prioritised high-profile events over long-term investments in infrastructure and social services.

While government officials often cite funding constraints, budget reviews suggest that spending on ceremonies, including the annual Carnival Calabar and elaborate festive decorations, frequently outweighs allocations to critical sectors such as health, education, and rural infrastructure.

Residents, CSOs speak

Achu Jeffrey-Achu, a medical practitioner in Calabar, said inadequate investment in human capital has deepened poverty in the state.

He added that many residents struggle to afford basic necessities and stressed the need for urgent government intervention to improve welfare.

Civil society organisations have expressed similar concerns.

Kingsley Eworo of the Budget Transparency and Accountability Initiative in Nigeria noted that rising food prices, unstable income streams, and limited access to social protection have pushed more households into economic distress.

According to him, "Continued heavy spending on festive activities sends the wrong signal at a time when many citizens cannot afford food, healthcare, or education."

While festivals such as Carnival Calabar are often promoted as tourism drivers, analysts argue that their economic benefits are concentrated mainly in urban areas, with limited spillover effects for rural communities where poverty is most entrenched.

Some residents also attribute the persistence of poor governance outcomes to weak civic engagement.

Lyord Ndoma, a Calabar resident, linked the persistence of poverty in the state to citizens' failure to consistently demand accountability from political leaders.

He pointed out that, beyond the festive decorations, several activities associated with the Carnival Calabar span almost a month, with substantial public funds committed to preparations.

According to Mr Ndoma, the reasphalting of select urban roads and the extensive decorations along major routes, such as Marian Road, Mary Slessor Avenue, and areas around Millennium Park, stand in stark contrast to the conditions in rural communities.

He added that more than 70 per cent of rural roads remain impassable, and electricity supply has been absent for years.

In his view, resources devoted to festive ambience could have been channelled into projects with lasting impact, especially in rural areas.

However, the Cross River State Government rejects the claims that it has neglected citizens' welfare.

Poverty exists, but..., says Cross River State Govt

Erasmus Ekpang, the commissioner for information, said Governor Bassey Otu's administration has prioritised social welfare through its "People First" policy, implementing empowerment programmes for youths, farmers, and small business owners.

Mr Ekpang acknowledged the existence of poverty but maintained that many of the challenges predate the current administration.

Regarding the scale of spending on the 2025 Carnival Calabar, he explained that it was influenced by the event's 20th anniversary, adding that government expenditure on the carnival would be scaled down in subsequent years.

But Anthony Attah, a former chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council in the state, said the level of opulence displayed during festive periods was troubling.

While recognising some government efforts, he said improved federal allocations have yet to translate into better welfare for many residents.

According to Mr Attah, "Some civil servants are still owed salaries and gratuities, youth unemployment remains high, and insecurity continues to rise."

He likened the festive celebrations to "suffering and smiling," warning that pageantry should not distract from the urgent need to address poverty, unemployment, and declining living standards.

As Cross River residents enjoy the festive season, the contrast between the brightly lit streets and the lived reality of millions remains stark.

Analysts maintain that meaningful progress will require stronger accountability, sustained investment in infrastructure and social services, and a deliberate focus on inclusive growth.

Ultimately, while cultural celebrations remain an important part of Cross River's identity and tourism strategy, observers argue that long-term development will depend on how effectively public resources are deployed.

Effective resource management, they say, is key to improving livelihoods, reducing poverty, and bridging the gap between urban and rural communities.

