Nigeria: Govt Denies Plot to Target Opposition, Reaffirms Commitment to Rule of Law

Minister Idris describes the claims as disinformation designed to portray lawful accountability as political persecution.

The Federal Government of Nigeria on Tuesday dismissed claims that it plans to unlawfully arrest, detain or prosecute opposition figures, describing such allegations as false, misleading and deliberately fabricated.

In a statement issued by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the government reacted to a document circulating online which alleged the creation of a multi-agency task force aimed at targeting prominent opposition politicians under a purported programme tagged "ADP4VIP" (Arrest, Detain, Prosecute for Very Important Persons).

Mr Idris said the document was entirely fictitious, stressing that no such programme or task force exists.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The Federal Government of Nigeria categorically states that it harbours no plans to unlawfully arrest, detain, or prosecute opposition figures," the minister said. "There is no such programme as 'ADP4VIP."'

According to the statement, the fabricated document falsely claimed that a task force comprising the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), allegedly coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser, was set up to target opposition politicians, particularly members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), without due process.

The government described the claims as disinformation designed to portray lawful accountability as political persecution.

"The attempt by some opposition elements to frame lawful accountability as political targeting is a dangerous red herring, aimed at shielding so-called VIPs from answering to our national laws and anti-corruption agencies," the statement said.

Mr Idris emphasised that the administration of President Bola Tinubu remains focused on its core priorities, including economic reforms, tackling insecurity, expanding trade opportunities and restoring investor confidence.

He also reaffirmed the government's commitment to constitutional democracy, noting that Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution guarantees every Nigerian the right to freedom of association and assembly.

"President Tinubu swore an oath to uphold the Constitution and its protections. He is a democrat with a long and positive record," the minister said.

The statement added that under President Tinubu's leadership, law enforcement and judicial institutions are expected to operate independently, professionally and in the national interest, without political interference.

The government warned politicians and citizens against the spread of misinformation and fake news, particularly as the 2027 general elections approach.

"With the 2027 general elections on the horizon, the public should anticipate an increase in fabricated narratives and political blackmail by actors who employ falsehood as a strategy for relevance," Mr Idris said, urging Nigerians to remain vigilant and reject what he described as "the politics of distortion and division."

Reiterating that every Nigerian has the constitutional right to lawful political activity, the government noted that security and anti-corruption agencies also retain the legal mandate to carry out their duties.

"As we draw the curtain on 2025 and step into a new year, this government will not be distracted by those invested in perpetual politicking," the statement said.

"Nigerians deserve continuity, progress and tangible results--and that is what the Tinubu Administration remains committed to delivering."

Mr Idris spoke days after opposition politician, Najaatu Mohammed, alleged that the office of the National Security Adviser was coordinating a project aimed at arresting, detaining and harassing opposition figures.

However, Mrs Najaatu did not provide evidence to back her allegations.

READ THE FULL PRESS STATEMENT BELOW

PRESS RELEASE

FG Reaffirms Unwavering Commitment to Rule of Law, Dismisses Fabricated Allegations of Targeting Opposition

The Federal Government of Nigeria categorically states that it harbours no plans to unlawfully arrest, detain, or prosecute opposition figures. This clarification is in response to a fabricated document in circulation alleging the establishment of a non-existent multi-agency task force for a purported programme tagged "ADP4VIP" (Arrest, Detain, Prosecute for Very Important Persons).

The baseless document falsely claims that a task force comprising the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser, aims to aggressively target prominent opposition figures without due process.

The authors of this deliberate disinformation imprudently cite "multiple credible sources" to allege a planned "systematic weakening and neutralisation of opposition political activity," particularly within the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The Federal Government wishes to state emphatically:

1. There is no such programme as "ADP4VIP."

2. The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, is firmly and successfully focused on its core agenda: implementing measurable economic reforms, defeating insecurity, expanding trade opportunities, and restoring investor confidence.

3. The attempt by some opposition elements to frame lawful accountability as political targeting is a dangerous red herring designed to shield so-called VIPs from answering to our national laws and anti-corruption agencies.

The Government underscores its foundational principles. Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) guarantees every Nigerian the right to freely associate and assemble. President Tinubu swore an oath to uphold this Constitution and its protections, including the freedoms of association and religion. He is a democrat with considerable and positive footprints.

Under President Tinubu's leadership, the Federal Government remains unwavering in its commitment to the rule of law, due process, and the independence of institutions. Nigeria is a constitutional democracy where law enforcement and judicial agencies are obligated to perform their duties professionally, without interference, and in the nation's best interest.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Politicians and citizens are therefore enjoined to desist from engaging in disinformation, misinformation, and fake news, especially in an era where credibility is intrinsically linked to informational fidelity.

With the 2027 general elections on the horizon, the public should anticipate an increase in fabricated narratives and political blackmail by actors who employ falsehood as a strategy for relevance. We urge all Nigerians to remain vigilant and to reject the politics of distortion and division.

Every Nigerian retains the constitutional right to lawful association and political activity. Concurrently, our security and anti-corruption institutions retain the lawful mandate to operate in the nation's interest.

As we draw the curtain on 2025 and step into a new year, this government will not be distracted by those invested in perpetual politicking. Nigerians deserve continuity, progress, and tangible results--and that is what the Tinubu Administration remains dedicated to delivering.

Mohammed Idris, fnipr

Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation

Federal Republic of Nigeria

Tuesday, December 30, 2025.