Nigeria: Amid Industry Complaints of Bias, Funke Akindele's 'Behind the Scene' Breaks N1 Billion Box Office Record

The latest feat adds to Ms Akindele's remarkable box office run, following earlier blockbusters such as Omo Ghetto: The Saga, Battle on Buka Street, and Everybody Loves Jenifa, all of which crossed the ₦1 billion milestone.

Nollywood filmmaker and actress Funke Akindele's latest film, 'Behind The Scene', has become the fastest movie in West Africa to cross the ₦1 billion mark at the box office.

The record was announced on Monday by FilmOne Entertainment, the film's distributor, in a social media post detailing the milestones achieved since its release.

According to FilmOne, Behind The Scene is the fastest film in the region to surpass ₦1 billion in box office revenue and recorded the highest single-day gross in Nollywood history on Boxing Day, earning ₦129.5 million. The company also noted that the film is the highest-grossing release of 2025 so far.

However, the film's strong performance stands in contrast to growing public lamentations from several Nigerian filmmakers who have accused some cinema operators of unfair practices that allegedly undermine local productions.

In recent weeks, filmmakers, including Niyi Akinmolayan, Toyin Abraham, and Ini Edo, have complained about reduced screening slots, abrupt withdrawal of films from cinemas, poor showtimes and preferential treatment for other releases, particularly during peak periods such as the December holiday season.

Some have described these practices as a form of "sabotage" that limits audience access and suppresses box office potential.

Competition

In recent years, December has emerged as Nollywood's most lucrative theatrical window, often marked by a surge of high-profile cinema releases. This year was no exception, with several major titles, including 'Behind the Scene', 'Over Sabi Aunty', 'A Very Dirty Christmas', and 'Colour of Fire', jostling for audience attention across cinemas nationwide.

However, PREMIUM TIMES previously reported allegations by filmmakers of unfair screening practices by some cinema operators during the peak season. Several producers accused cinemas of deliberately undermining their December releases through practices such as deceptive ticketing, unfavourable screening times and skewed promotional support.

Those who publicly raised concerns over the alleged bias included the producers of 'Over Sabi Aunty', 'Colour of Fire' and 'A Very Dirty Christmas'. Actress and producer Toyin Abraham, filmmaker Niyi Akinmolayan and actress Ini Edo, respectively, alleged that their films were adversely affected by what they described as discriminatory cinema practices, with 'A Very Dirty Christmas' further complicated by regulatory issues involving the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) regarding 'A Very Dirty Christmas'.

Figures

Among the December releases, Behind The Scene, Over Sabi Aunty, and Colour of Fire share the same distributor, FilmOne Entertainment.

FilmOne, one of Nigeria's leading film distribution companies, has also released box office figures showing how the titles have performed so far. While Behind The Scene has amassed a staggering ₦1.1 billion, Over Sabi Aunty has grossed ₦382 million, followed by Colour of Fire with ₦51 million. Box office figures for A Very Dirty Christmas have yet to be publicly disclosed.

Behind the Scenes

Released in cinemas nationwide on 12 December, 'Behind The Scene' opened to a substantial audience turnout, recording one of the most prominent opening-day figures in Nollywood history. The film sustained its momentum in the days that followed, reaching the ₦1 billion mark in record time.

Directed by Ms Akindele, Behind the Scenes is also screening in the United Kingdom and Ireland and is scheduled to premiere in United States cinemas on January 9, 2026.

