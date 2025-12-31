Nigeria: Who Will Nigeria Face in AFCON Round of 16?

Nigeria have secured their place in the round of 16 at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON topping Group C after back-to-back wins over Tanzania and Tunisia.

The Super Eagles then capped their group campaign with a convincing 3-1 victory against Uganda, ensuring nine points from three matches and confirming their status as group winners.

With that, their spot in the knockout stage was already guaranteed, and the final win served to maintain momentum ahead of the last-16 clash.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

With Angola eliminated from contention as one of the best third-placed teams, Nigeria will now face the third-place finisher from Group F in the round of 16.

The match is scheduled for Monday night, January 5, at the Fez Stadium, the same venue Nigeria have used throughout the group stage.

Attention now turns to Group F, where Cameroon and Mozambique meet in Agadir on Wednesday evening to decide who finishes third.

Mozambique currently hold third place after a historic 3-2 victory over Gabon on Sunday, giving them three points. Cameroon also have three points but boast a slightly better goal difference.

Ivory Coast, the defending champions, top the group and will face already-eliminated Gabon in Marrakesh. While it is theoretically possible for them to drop to third, this outcome seems highly unlikely. Mozambique would secure third place -- and the matchup with Nigeria -- even with a draw or defeat against Cameroon, while Cameroon must avoid losing to claim that spot.

With Group F's final standings to be confirmed on Wednesday, the Super Eagles can focus on maintaining their winning form, knowing they will face either Cameroon or Mozambique in the round of 16 at Fez.