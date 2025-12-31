Nigeria: No Going Back On January 1 Commencement Date for New Tax Laws - Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has confirmed that Nigeria's new tax laws will commence as scheduled on January 1, 2026, dismissing suggestions of delays or reversals amid ongoing public debate on alleged alterations to the gazetted copy.

In a statement signed by President Tinubu, on Tuesday, the President said all recently enacted tax reforms -- including provisions that took effect on June 26, 2025 -- will continue according to plan. He described the reforms as a "once-in-a-generation opportunity" to establish a fair, competitive and resilient fiscal framework for the country.

President Tinubu stressed that the tax laws were not intended to increase the tax burden on Nigerians but to reset the fiscal structure, promote harmonisation across the system and strengthen the social contract while protecting citizens' dignity.

"The implementation phase is now firmly in the delivery stage," the President said, calling on all stakeholders to support the rollout of the reforms.

Addressing reports of possible amendments to some provisions of the new laws, the President said no substantial issues have been identified that would justify disrupting the reform process. He cautioned against what he described as premature and reactive decisions, noting that trust in governance is built through consistent and well-considered actions over time.

President Tinubu reaffirmed his administration's commitment to due process and the sanctity of laws duly enacted. He added that the Presidency would continue to engage with the National Assembly to ensure that any concerns identified during implementation are resolved swiftly.

The President assured Nigerians that the Federal Government remains committed to acting in the public interest to deliver a tax system that promotes prosperity and shared responsibility.

A member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Abdulsammad Dasuki (Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency, Sokoto State), had on Wednesday raised a matter of privilege on the floor of the House, alleging that the gazetted tax laws did not reflect what lawmakers debated and passed. Rising under Order Six, Rule Two of the House Rules, Dasuki said his legislative privilege had been breached.

Consequently, the House of Representatives, constituted a seven-man ad-hoc committee to investigate the alleged discrepancies between the passed bills and the assented, gazetted versions.

The controversy over the alleged alterations has prompted calls from various stakeholders for the suspension of the January 1 commencement date of the tax laws.