Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Cancels 2025 Lagos Fiesta, Urges Residents to Pray

30 December 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Lagos State Government has announced the cancellation of the 2025 Greater Lagos Fiesta, which was scheduled to hold on December 31, 2025.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while approving the cancellation, directed that in place of the Greater Lagos Fiesta (Countdown 2026), Lagosians should spend quality time in personal prayers for the nation, the State, and the people of Lagos.

The Governor also urged residents to pray for "our continued prosperity, leadership, peace, productivity and our continued general wellbeing."

Wishing all Lagosians a happy and prosperous 2026, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the coming year shows great promise for both the State and Nigeria.

He further encouraged residents to continue living in peace and harmony.

"On behalf of my family, I wish every resident of our dear State a happy and prosperous new year.

"I want to assure you all that the year 2026 will be a better year for us in the State, as our administration is determined to work twice as hard to deliver the good for the residents of the state," Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.