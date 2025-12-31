Nigeria: PDP Insists Tinubu Must Suspend Implementation of New Tax Laws

PDP said that the controversy surrounding the tax laws warrants a full investigation before implementation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to suspend the implementation of the newly enacted tax laws scheduled to take effect 1 January 2026 due to ongoing controversies surrounding their passage and content.

The opposition party said the suspension is necessary due to allegations that the versions of the tax laws passed by the National Assembly differ from what was gazetted by the federal government.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, urged President Tinubu to heed public concerns and suspend the implementation of the laws rather than playing politics with an issue that directly affects Nigerians.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The party's position comes hours after President Tinubu declared that there would be no reversal of the implementation of the new tax laws, despite public criticism. Although the president acknowledged public concerns over alleged alterations in some provisions of the laws, he maintained that the reforms would proceed as scheduled from 1 January, 2026.

This is the second time the PDP has called for a suspension of the tax laws. Several prominent Nigerians, including lawmakers, have also demanded a halt to the implementation pending clarification.

The Presidential Committee drafted the tax reform bills on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms. The bills are: the Nigeria Tax Bill 2024, the Tax Administration Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill.

The controversy surrounding the tax reform laws originated from two major issues: alleged discrepancies between the versions passed by the National Assembly and the copies gazetted by the federal government, and concerns over the regional implications of key provisions, particularly the Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue-sharing formula.

During the plenary session on 17 December, a member of the House of Representatives, Abdulsamad Dasuki, drew the chamber's attention to the tax laws, alleging that the versions passed by the National Assembly differ from the copies gazetted and made available to the public.

Mr Dasuki said he obtained copies of both the bills passed by the National Assembly and the gazetted versions, and discovered discrepancies between them.

In response, the House of Representatives constituted a seven-member committee to investigate the alleged inconsistencies.

Since then, the issue has generated widespread public criticism, with many stakeholders calling for the withdrawal of the tax laws pending clarification.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) recently demanded the withdrawal of the tax bills, arguing that any law whose authenticity is in doubt should not be implemented until all discrepancies are thoroughly investigated

Similarly, Borno South Senator Ali Ndume, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the president, made a similar demand, advising the president to constitute an ad hoc committee to probe the alleged discrepancies.

Tinubu prioritises finance over Nigerians' well-being

Mr Ememobong accused the president of prioritising financial considerations over the welfare of Nigerians.

"This disposition clearly shows where the priority of the government lies, between Nigerians and money. This Tinubu Presidency has always prioritised finance over the welfare and well-being of Nigerians from its inception in 2023, as evidenced by the reckless way it announced and implemented the removal of subsidy, which immediately impacted the economy of the country and caused ordinary Nigerians to suffer irreparable economic damage," he said.

He added that President Tinubu should remember that Nigerians elected him and owes them a duty to listen to their concerns.

"In this instance, the president should remember that he is an employee of the people and, therefore, should listen to his employers. He should also remember that he won with less than 40% of the votes in the elections that gave him the job, and should therefore recognise that listening to Nigerians must be a primary duty of his administration, rather than serving the narrow interests of people around him," Mr Ememobong added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The PDP spokesperson recalled how the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan reversed the removal of fuel subsidy in 2012 following public protests, urging President Tinubu to emulate that example.

"Mr President is reminded that a responsible PDP administration in 2012 listened to the cries of Nigerians and civil society organisations (where he played a prominent role during the protests) against the removal of fuel subsidy, in deference to the voices of Nigerians. The interest of Nigerians must be uppermost in the mind of the President and the federal government.

He reiterated the party's call for the suspension of the tax laws' commencement date, stressing that obedience to the law depends on public confidence in its legitimacy.