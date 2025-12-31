Nigeria: Hajj 2026 - NAHCON Reinforces Health Screening Standards, Warns States Against Compromise

NAHCON stressed that full compliance with the guidelines is non-negotiable, noting that they directly influence operational approvals and the overall success of the pilgrimage.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has reinforced stringent health screening standards for prospective pilgrims ahead of the 2026 Hajj, warning that there will be no compromise in complying with medical guidelines set by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The commission issued the directive during a meeting with the State National Medical Team Leaders in Abuja on Tuesday.

During the meeting, monitored by PREMIUM TIMES, NAHCON Chairman, Abdullahi Usman, a professor, said Saudi Arabia's medical screening requirements must strictly guide Nigeria's Hajj health operations.

Mr Usman stressed that full compliance with the guidelines is non-negotiable, noting that they directly influence operational approvals and the overall success of the pilgrimage.

He called for unity, cooperation and total commitment among all stakeholders, describing effective healthcare delivery as central to safe and successful Hajj operations.

Medical clearance

At the meeting, states were reminded to reaffirm medical screening as a state-level responsibility, with clear accountability placed on healthcare personnel issuing medical clearances.

It also reviewed key health conditions that may disqualify intending pilgrims under Saudi regulations. These include organ failure, uncontrolled chronic illnesses, severe mental health conditions, communicable diseases, cancer patients undergoing active treatment and pregnancy.

Mandatory vaccinations for COVID-19, meningitis and yellow fever were also reaffirmed as essential requirements.

Uphold professionalism

Chairman of the Forum of Executive Secretaries of State Pilgrims Welfare Boards, Idris Almakura, described the National Medical Teams as pivotal to the success of Hajj operations.

He urged team members to maintain professionalism, integrity and seriousness during screening, warning that their decisions directly impact the safety and lives of pilgrims.

The forum also emphasised the importance of early preparation and the timely establishment of medical facilities, cautioning against the delays experienced in previous Hajj exercises.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that NAHCON has already commenced the recruitment of health personnel for the 2026 Hajj medical team. The commission said the move is aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery through the timely selection of qualified and competent professionals.

NAHCON also announced new eligibility conditions for the 2026 exercise, including the exclusion of applicants who participated in the last three Hajj operations. Prospective applicants were advised to carefully study the guidelines, complete their applications accurately and adhere strictly to timelines to avoid disqualification.

Background

In response to recurring health emergencies and operational disruptions, Saudi authorities have tightened medical requirements for pilgrims in recent years, shifting greater responsibility to participating countries to ensure strict compliance with pre-departure health standards.

Despite repeated warnings by Nigerian authorities, cases of pilgrims circumventing pregnancy screening and other medical checks continue to surface.

These lapses have raised concerns about the integrity of the screening process and the capacity of national and state-level systems to enforce compliance.

During the 2025 Hajj, at least six Nigerian women reportedly suffered miscarriages, while a woman from Zamfara State gave birth in Madinah just days after arriving for the pilgrimage. The incidents underscored the health risks associated with inadequate screening and heightened the urgency for stricter enforcement ahead of subsequent Hajj exercises.