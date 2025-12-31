Nigeria: Families of Abducted Kwara Workers Plead for Govt Intervention

Ilorin--Families of seven abducted construction workers in Kwara State have appealed to the state government and law enforcement agencies to intensify efforts to rescue their loved ones, who were kidnapped about 15 days ago.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the families, including wives and young children of the abductees, many of whom were seen wailing and sobbing, called on the Kwara State Government and relevant security agencies to treat the abduction as a top-priority emergency until all the victims are safely rescued.

In a statement read by Dare Boyinbogun, the families urged the government to establish direct communication with them, saying they should not be left to rely on rumours and social media for information about their loved ones.

They also appealed for immediate support for the affected families, including welfare assistance and counselling, noting that many households are already in severe distress.

"We ask for a stronger security presence along construction corridors and rural roads to prevent further attacks on innocent workers and residents," Boyinbogun said.

He stressed that the press conference was not about assigning blame, but about saving lives and ensuring the safety of Nigerians who go out daily to earn an honest living.

"To the abductors, we say: these men are fathers, sons and brothers. Please release them unharmed. To the authorities, we say: do not let these families become forgotten statistics. Let action speak louder than assurances," he added.

According to the families, the workers were abducted in broad daylight while carrying out legitimate duties at a construction site along the Sabaja/Owa-Onire Road in Kwara State.

"At about 11:40 a.m., armed men suspected to be bandits stormed the site and abducted five workers , Ademola Afolabi, Abdullahi Lade, Fatai, Akin -- as well as their driver, Yusuf," the statement said.

They lamented that since the abduction, their lives have been filled with anxiety and uncertainty, stressing that the victims were law-abiding professionals and labourers contributing to the development of Kwara State.

"We acknowledge the efforts reportedly made by the police, the military and local vigilantes, and we appreciate every step taken. However, time is not on our side. Every passing hour deepens the trauma, especially for the wives, children and elderly parents who depend on these men for survival," the families said.

They added that beyond fear for the lives of the abductees, many households are now grappling with hunger, psychological distress and total uncertainty.

It will be recalled that the victims, including two staff members of the Kwara State Ministry of Works, were abducted on December 15, 2025, at about 11:40 a.m., at a construction site along the Sabaja/Owa-Onire Road in Isin Local Government Area of the state.

It was also gathered that the abductors, while demanding a ransom of ¦ 500 million for the release of the victims, reportedly told the families that they preferred to deal directly with the government.