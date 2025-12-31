Nigeria: Ededuna Obaseki Family Lauds Oba Ewuare II On Leadership, Igue Festival

BENIN CITY - THE descendants of Sir Ededuna Walter Obaseki yesterday lauded the sterling leadership qualities of His Majesty, Omo N'Oba N'Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin and his commitment to sustaining the age long customs and traditions of the Benin Kingdom.

The family also celebrated with the Oba on the Igue festival which is one of the most prominent festivals of the kingdom.

The family also appealed to the monarch to help the family get the stranded entitlements of their patriarch which is his right haven served the British meritoriously.

A statement by the scion of the family, Mercy Ededuna Obaseki said "We the entire direct descendants of Capt. Sir Ededuna Walter Obaseki,

Word War II Veteran and recipient of the World War II Campaigns and Gallantry Medals of Honour Heartily Felicitate with His Royal Majesty Omo N'Oba N'Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, on this momentous occasion of the 2025 Igue festival, which portrays the rich cultural heritage of our Great Benin Kingdom.

" May the ancestors continue to Protect and guide our Revered Monarch, may God Almighty grant you Good Health, Wisdom and Longevity on the ancient throne of your forebears.

"For your laudable contributions to the society; especially the Medical Health care programmes for the people, caring for the less privileged, and peaceful resolution of various matters arising in the Land, we say thank you our Royal Father.

"We Implore our Royal father not to listen to the charlatans; they do not mean well for our Great Benin Kingdom and They are trying to change the true Position of things."