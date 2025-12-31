Nigeria: New Tax Laws Take Effect Tomorrow, Tinubu Insists

Abuja — President Bola Tinubu has said that the new tax laws, including those that took effect on June 26, 2025, and the remaining acts scheduled to commence on January 1, 2026, will be implemented as planned.

This came as the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, renewed its call for suspension of commencement date of the new Tax Act, citing discrepancies between the harmonised version passed by the National Assembly and the version later gazetted, which it said have raised serious public concern nationwide.

The President said all the concerns raised have been noted but added that no substantial issue has been established that should warrant a disruption of the reform process.

Tinubu in a statement, said: "The new tax laws, including those that took effect on June 26, 2025, and the remaining acts scheduled to commence on January 1, 2026, will continue as planned.

"These reforms are a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a fair, competitive, and robust fiscal foundation for our country.

"The tax laws are not designed to raise taxes, but rather to support a structural reset, drive harmonisation, and protect dignity while strengthening the social contract.

"I urge all stakeholders to support the implementation phase, which is now firmly in the delivery stage.

"Our administration is aware of the public discourse surrounding alleged changes to some provisions of the recently enacted tax laws.

"No substantial issue has been established that warrants a disruption of the reform process. Absolute trust is built over time through making the right decisions, not through premature, reactive measures.

"I emphasise our administration's unwavering commitment to due process and the integrity of enacted laws. The Presidency pledges to work with the National Assembly to ensure the swift resolution of any issue identified.

"I assure all Nigerians that the Federal Government will continue to act in the overriding public interest to ensure a tax system that supports prosperity and shared responsibility."

Fix the law first, PDP urges presidency

But the PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, said: "Nigerians across all walks of life have loudly voiced their displeasure over the smuggling in of very dangerous provisions which were expunged earlier by the Parliament.

"The controversy has triggered widespread demands for accountability, with Nigerians insisting on a thorough investigation into how the alleged illegal insertions were made, who carried them out, and the process involved.

"Nigerians have demanded a thorough investigation of this anomaly and sought to know who carried out the illegal insertion and how it was done.

"Rather than address these issues comprehensively, the Presidency has consciously minimised them and instead vehemently insisted that the commencement date must stand, despite the discrepancies.

"The posture of the Federal Government revealed misplaced priorities, as financial considerations were being placed above the welfare of Nigerians.

"This disposition clearly shows where the priority of the government lies-between Nigerians and money.

"This Tinubu Presidency has always prioritised finance over the welfare and well-being of Nigerians from its inception in 2023, as evidenced by the reckless way it announced and implemented the removal of subsidy, which immediately impacted the economy of the country and caused ordinary Nigerians to suffer irreparable economic damage.

"In this instance, the President should remember that he is an employee of the people and, therefore, should listen to his employers.

"He should also remember that he won with less than 40 percent of votes in the elections that gave him the job, and should, therefore, recognise that listening to Nigerians must be a primary duty of his administration, rather than serving the narrow interests of people around him.

"The interest of Nigerians must be uppermost in the mind of the President and the Federal Government.

"Obedience to laws in a democracy is directly linked to the belief that elected legislators have deliberated upon and approved them.

"A mere suspicion, let alone a confirmed fact, that unapproved sections have been smuggled into a law with the capacity to affect all Nigerians is sufficient reason to suspend its commencement.

"The President must act in favour of the people of this country; to do otherwise is a clear confirmation that money, not the people, is the priority," the party added.

NECA endorses takeoff, says delay 'a crime against Nigeria'

Meamwhile, the Nigeria Employers' Consultative Association, NECA, has endorsed January 1 commencement date for the implementation of the country's new tax reform laws, warning that any delay in moving forward would amount to "a crime against Nigeria."

Director-General of NECA, Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, yesterday, during interactive session with journalists, said: "Let us progress and proceed. As more genuine issues are raised, we will continue to make amendments, but not moving forward will be a crime against the country."

He commended those that have uncovered some disparities in the gazetted law, and efforts to rectify such, saying: "What has happened is not sufficient to throw the entire process, the tax reform, into the bin.

"We would be living in a fool's paradise to claim that the new tax reform law is perfect. That is why provisions for amendments have been included."

Highlighting the potential economic benefits of the reforms, Oyerinde explained that stakeholders must remain engaged throughout the process to ensure effective implementation from beginning to the end.

Lamenting the level of resistance and antagonism the tax laws have faced, he commended the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, for his extensive engagement with Nigerians, particularly at the grassroots level.

However, the NECA director-general noted that although the private sector supports the work of the committee, it will not hesitate to speak out if shortcomings are observed.

He stressed that the Organised Private Sector will continue to hold the process accountable in the national interest.

Oyerinde expressed optimism that Nigerians and businesses will begin to feel the impact of the Federal Government's reforms in the New Year, while calling for greater stability in the microeconomic environment.

He also urged the government to sustain efforts at creating a more hospitable environment for businesses to operate, stressing that business sustainability depends largely on consistent and supportive policies.

Commenting on the foreign exchange situation, Oyerinde observed that despite the naira hovering between N1,400 and N1,450 for several months, macro-economic gains have yet to translate into meaningful improvements at the micro-economic level for the average Nigerian.

"While we focus on macroeconomic stability and the synchronisation of fiscal and monetary policies, 2026 should be the year when those gains begin to trickle down to the microeconomy. That will be the biggest plus for this government," he said.