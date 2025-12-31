Nigeria: Afcon 2025 - Super Eagles Confirm Double Injury Blow Ahead of Knockouts

Nigeria will hope the injuries do not further stretch an already demanding campaign, as the Super Eagles continue their quest for a fourth continental title

Nigeria's Super Eagles have been dealt a fresh setback at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco after confirming injury concerns for debutant Ryan Alebiosu and striker Cyriel Dessers, just as the tournament moves into its decisive knockout phase.

According to the team officials, Alebiosu sustained a deep cut on his right leg, with uncertainty now surrounding his availability for the remainder of the tournament.

The young defender picked up the injury during Nigeria's 3-1 win over Uganda in their final Group C match in Fez on Tuesday.

Alebiosu, who was making his AFCON debut, had been handed a starting role by Chelle as part of a rotated Super Eagles lineup, with the coach keen to manage squad depth after Nigeria had already secured qualification for the Round of 16.

His injury comes at an unfortunate time, especially after a performance that showed promise and composure on the big stage.

The update also confirmed that Cyriel Dessers is nursing a thigh problem and is scheduled for a scan to determine the extent of the injury.

While Dessers is yet to make an appearance at the tournament, his absence has already been felt among fans and observers who were hoping to see him feature against Uganda.

Many expected the former Rangers striker to get minutes in the group finale, particularly with Nigeria already assured of top spot.

However, the injury update has now clarified why Dessers remained on the sidelines, ruling him out of contention for selection at a crucial stage.

Dessers' situation is particularly frustrating given his strong club form heading into the tournament and the expectation that he could offer a different attacking option for the Super Eagles.

His physical presence and finishing ability were seen as valuable assets Nigeria could call upon in tight knockout matches.

Nigeria finished the group stage with a perfect record, becoming the first team at AFCON 2025 to win all three group games.

Éric Chelle's men will now certainly meet the third-placed team in Group F, with both third-placed finishers in Groups A (Comoros) and B (Angola) already eliminated.

This could be any of Cote d'Ivoire's Elephants (Cup holders), Cameroon's Indomitable Lions or the Mambas of Mozambique.

