Gambia: Barrow Hails Religious Harmony, Urges National Renewal

President Adama Barrow on Tuesday night used his 2025 Christmas broadcast to urge Gambians to uphold unity, compassion and service, describing the country as a beacon of religious tolerance while reaffirming his government's commitment to inclusive development.

In a nationwide address President Barrow congratulated Christian communities at home and abroad, noting that Christmas transcends religion and reflects shared human values that can strengthen national cohesion.

"Christmas is not merely a religious celebration," the President said. "It reminds us regardless of our faith of our collective responsibility to one another, anchored in love, peace, compassion and service to humanity."

As the year draws to a close amid persistent global economic pressures, President Barrow said The Gambia has continued to make steady progress across key sectors, citing expanding infrastructure, a strengthening healthcare system, improving access and quality in education, and more efficient democratic institutions.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Reflecting on his recent Meet the People Tour, the President praised the resilience of Gambians across all walks of life, from farmers and teachers to healthcare workers and security personnel, crediting their collective efforts for the nation's progress.

President Barrow also highlighted The Gambia's longstanding tradition of peaceful coexistence, describing the country as an example to a world grappling with religious intolerance. He noted that Christians and Muslims continue to live side by side, celebrate each other's festivals, and support one another in times of need.

"This is tolerance at its best strengthened by genuine brotherhood and sisterhood," he said, adding that religion should serve as a bridge, not a barrier, in the pursuit of justice, dignity and compassion.

Drawing inspiration from the life of Jesus Christ, President Barrow encouraged citizens to embrace the spirit of service by supporting the vulnerable, visiting the sick and elderly, and extending kindness to neighbours during the festive season.

He reaffirmed his administration's commitment to equitable development, stressing that national progress must reach every corner of the country, regardless of region, ethnicity or religion. Special emphasis, he said, remains on improving living standards and creating opportunities for youth and women.

"The challenges we face economic development, job creation, infrastructure call for unity and sacrifice," the President said. "Let us end the year with renewed hope and determination."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Religion Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Barrow assured the Christian community of continued protection of their freedom of worship, commending their contributions to education, healthcare, social services and moral leadership.

He concluded with a call for reconciliation and national renewal, urging Gambians to set aside differences and focus on shared history and destiny.

"May God's love bring healing where there is pain, hope where there is despair, and prosperity to our nation," the President prayed.

Chief Justice weighs in on constitutional debate