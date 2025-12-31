Gambia: Chief Justice Weighs in On Constitutional Debate

The Chief Justice of The Gambia, Hon Hassan B. Jallow has in a rare instance, weighed in on the constitutional debate urging the nation not to give up on the efforts to craft a new constitutional order.

Delivering a public lecture over the weekend on the theme of Sir Dawda's Leadership Role in Regional Peace and Security, and his Contributions to the Institutionalisation of Democracy and Human Rights in The Gambia and the Continent, Chief Justice Jallow said the dreams of a new Constitution befitting the needs of the country today and those of future generations is an endeavour we must realize in our time.

"A national constitution should provide an effective legal framework both now and for future generations in promoting good governance and peace and progress," he stated, noting the trials and failures to adopt a new constitution for The Gambia since 2017 was due to apparent lack of consensus on certain critical elements of the Draft.

"We must not give up. But perhaps we should change strategy. We must not throw out the baby with the bathwater. Undoubtedly, there are several important aspects of both the 2022 and the 2024 draft constitutions on which there is consensus. We should identify and focus on these areas of agreement. Not on the areas of disagreement. And proceed with amendments to the 1997 Constitution to reflect these areas of agreement. The areas of disagreement may be resolved at a time perhaps more conducive to agreement on the matters that presently divide us," the CJ opined.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Going further, he said in that way, the country will make progress in securing a constitutional framework that embodies many of our aspirations for strengthening democracy and good governance in The Gambia.

He said the nation has every reason to celebrate the legacy and work and achievements of Sir Dawda as a life well spent and fully devoted to the community.

"We must, however, as a nation now not only remember and celebrate these qualities and contributions of the Father of the Nation. We must, particularly in these difficult and challenging times rededicate ourselves and promote adherence to those values and ideals for which he stood: the independence and sovereignty of The Gambia, respect for the law, the rule of law, human rights and democratic principles; the promotion and maintenance of peace, national unity and solidarity; the need for tolerance, respect and patience in our relations with each other; an abiding commitment to progress, social justice and prosperity of our community, the promotion of self-reliance through TESITO," he said.

Hon Jallow said The Gambia's sovereignty must be based on the respect for such core values and must remain uncompromising on these values.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the CJ, the safeguarding of the independence and sovereignty of the country for which Sir Dawda and his colleagues fought so hard for, must continue to be the major preoccupation of this generation and of others to love.

Darboe says religious heritage of tolerance remains Gambia's strength

Barrow hails religious harmony, urges national renewal