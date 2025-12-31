Gambia: GPS Graduates 112 Recruits

A total of 112 recruits have graduated from the Gambia Prison Service (GPS) Training Academy at a passing out parade ceremony held at the McCarthy Square in Banjul.

The recruits underwent a six-month rigorous training, from academic to physical and practical aspects.

Addressing the ceremony, Commander of the GPS training school, Commissioner Musa Sanyang, said the graduation was not only a celebration of individual achievement, but also the affirmation of their collective commitment to building professional, disciplined and service oriented prison officers.

He said the training was designed to produce competent and disciplined correctional officers fully prepared with the value and the standard of the Gambia Prison Service.

The graduates were trained and prepared to handle the complex demands of modern correctional administration. During the training, they were equipped with knowledge in correctional management, human rights, ethics, and co-principles of professionalism that guide the human and lawful management of a Correctional Institution.

They also received instruction in mental health awareness, basic computer skills, emergency response, physical fitness, communication skill, conflict resolution reporting, lighting, fire safety, first aid, martial art, weapon handling, dynamic security and the safe and respectful handling of inmates.

"You are now ambassadors of the Gambia Prisons Service and you are expected to uphold the highest standard of integrity, professionalism and loyalty to duties," Sanyang challenged the graduating cohort.

Ansumana Manneh, Director General of the Gambia Prisons Service said the graduation of the 2025 intake marks a significant milestone, stating that out of the 112 graduates, 55 of them were male and 57 female.

Mr Manneh expressed sincere appreciation to the Minister for the Interior for his leadership, guidance and unwavering support to the Gambia Prisons Service, saying his continued commitment remains instrumental to GPS's institutional development and the vital role it is playing in safeguarding national security and public safety.

"Security sector reform remains a key national priority and a cornerstone for GPS's transformation agenda. SSR represents a shift towards enhanced professionalism, accountability, respect for human rights, and the adoption of modern correctional practices."

Manneh further stated that they will continue to strengthen governance frameworks, improve officer training, enhance compliance with human rights, modernise system and place greater emphasis on rehabilitation and reintegration, saying the training of the 2025 intake was designed in line with the SSR reform objectives.

He reminded the graduates that their conduct, both in and out of uniform, will reflect the value and image of the Gambia Prison Services.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister for Interior, Permanent Secretary Pa Matarr Ceesay, said the graduation marks not only the successful completion of a rigorous period of training for the young men and women, but also a significant milestone in the ongoing transformation of the internal security architecture under the new dispensation.

He noted that since 2017, the government of The Gambia has embarked on far reaching security services reform aimed at repositioning the internal security and institution of GPS in accordance with good governance, rule of law and the respect for human rights.

According to him, the new dispensation of the GPS has inherited a prison services confronted with systemic challenges, overcrowding, aging infrastructure, limited training opportunities and public mistrust.

"We have taken deliberate steps to transform The Gambia Prison Services into a correctional and rehabilitation service centre that meets international standards. Key amongst the reforms is the shift from punishment to correction and rehabilitation. Our prisons are increasingly viewed as centers for correction, skills development and social reintegration, rather than mere places of confinement."

Mr Ceesay said capacity building remains at the heart of their transformative agenda, saying the graduates underwent structured and modernised training programs designed to equip them with the technical, ethical and psychological competencies required for the correction services.