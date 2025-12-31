Gambia: Christmas Message From the Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Banjul, the Gambia

document

The child Jesus is the true light of the world

Natural light was God's first gift at the beginning of time. He said in Gen. 1:3-5, let there be light and there was light. God saw it was very good and he separated light from darkness and he called the light day and the darkness night. Since then, the human race has experienced the interplay and sharp contrast between light and darkness in the world and in our lives. But darkness was later associated with sin and evil in the Scriptures as a result of the devil and its temptation on Adam and Eve to sin against God.

For, the devil epitomized the forces of darkness and everything that is against God's goodness and power. God's creation and humanity had, for that reason, to be freed and delivered from the powers of darkness in the world. God's angels and prophets were, consequently, sent to guide and enlighten his people with his word and deliver them from darkness to light, from sin to virtue, from fear of the evil one to faith and trust in God. But this was not completely realized and fulfilled until God's own Son, Jesus Christ was born into the world at the fullness of time.

So, my message to all on this feast of Christmas is: the Child Jesus is the true light of the world who enlightens all peoples. We should, therefore, subdue ourselves under his authority and guidance that cannot be contradicted or be overshadowed by the forces of darkness in the world. This will enable us to free ourselves from sin, the shadows of darkness, and the attractions of other worldly lights that are worthless and misleading.

We normally associate darkness with night, blindness, and the absence of light. But in the Scriptures, the image of darkness does not only mean physical darkness and blindness. It often means the absence of God, isolation from God, disobedience, unbelief, idolatry, and the forces of sin and evil in human society and in one's personal life. The image of darkness, therefore, has a symbolic and spiritual meaning in the Scriptures we should always take into consideration.

In Prov. 4:19, it is clearly stated that the way of the wicked is like deep darkness because they do not know what they stumble over. This does not mean the wicked are always in physical darkness. They are, rather, disobedient and isolated from God's ways that they have no sense of direction and right judgment in their conduct and actions in life. The image of darkness was also presented in Isa. 9:1-7 to describe God's chosen people in exile. They were informed in this text that the people who walked in darkness have seen a great light.

On those who lived in a land of deep shadow, a light has shone. They were compared to those who walked in darkness and lived in deep shadows because they disobeyed God's laws and were corrupted by the evil ways of their neighbors. They were equally isolated and punished by God for their conduct and actions. They were misguided and misled, in that respect, without God's protection and assistance. But in this passage, they were promised a great light that will enlighten them and also be their source of hope, peace, and joy.

As God's chosen people and the human race anticipated this great light, they were unfortunately distracted and misled by other lights as their source of joy, guidance, and enlightenment. They were attracted to other forms of knowledge, spiritual teachings, and philosophies that apparently offered them wisdom, truth, and the principles for right conduct, happiness, and immortality. These were equally deceptive but persuasive and appealing to them more than God's promise in the Scriptures.

These source of enlightenment were another form of darkness that the human race had to be freed, in order to, experience God's eternal light that enlightens the human heart and mind. In our own age, we equally have competing source of lights that are mistakenly identified as our source of knowledge, guidance, and fulfillment in life. For many, their source of knowledge and truth is the secular sciences that provide empirical information.

Others are guided and enlightened in life by the fashion, trends, and products of our modern world. There are others too, especially, the youth who are informed and enlightened by what is presented in the internet and social media. They are persuaded and guided by what they discover in these alternative forms of enlightenment, liberation, and entertainment.

Even the Christmas lights that shine in so many places in our world today are often for commercial and entertainment purposes. They do not always signify the true light that enlightens all peoples. None of these competing lights and source of enlightenment should, therefore, be compared with the true light of the world that dispels and scatters the dark forces of sin and evil in our world.

The Child Jesus who was born in Bethlehem is the true light of the world that God promised his chosen people and the human race who walked in darkness. He revealed himself as the light when he appeared to the three wise men from the East who represented the human race. They testified in Mt. 2:2-3 that they saw his star rising from the East and they came to worship him as their Lord and King.

The same star eventually led them to his place of birth. They were led by the guiding star of the light of the Child Jesus in their journey of faith and discovery in life. We too need to dispose ourselves like these wise men and be enlightened and guided by the light of Jesus in our search for God's will and the meaning in life.

For, Jesus himself attested in Jn. 8:12 and Jn. 9:5 that he is the light of the world. He revealed himself as the light of the world and he said whoever follows him will not walk in darkness but will have the light of life. He also assured his disciples that, as long as he is in the world, he is the light of the world. These statements clearly indicate that Jesus identified himself as the only true light of the world.

We should not, therefore, be guided or attracted by other lights except the guiding star of the Child Jesus now born in our hearts and minds. For, he assured us in Jn. 12:46 that he is the light of the world and whoever believes in him will never remain in darkness. We cannot, for that reason, be under the guidance of the light of Jesus and still be influenced by the forces and shadows of darkness in our world today.

As the true light of the world, Jesus enlightens all peoples who are seeking God, the truth, and eternal life in their journey on earth. This was his mission and it was clearly stated in Lk. 1:76-79 where Zechariah declared that the Child Jesus will give light to those who sit in darkness and in the shadow of death and guide their feet into the way of peace. He will give light to both the living and the dead who are isolated from God and ignorant of the truth and he will guide them in the way of peace.

He is, for that reason, the source of light, life, knowledge, and peace to all who desire these aspirations and essentials of life. The Child Jesus was also identified in Jn. 1:5-9 as the light of all peoples who enlightens their hearts and minds. He is the light of men that shines in the dark; a light that darkness cannot overpower ... the true light that enlightens all peoples.

These biblical passages clearly affirm that Jesus is the true light of the world who enlightens all peoples and John the Baptist was his herald and witness. He is the true source of light to those who are in darkness and in the shadow of death through his teaching, healing, forgiveness, and exemplary way of life to sinners, the sick, poor, and ungodly.

He freely offers them the gift of faith, hope, understanding, and salvation that inspires them to believe in God's saving power. So, we should recognize the Child Jesus as the true light who enlightens all peoples. He cannot, for that reason, be compared to any other source of light. For the Child Jesus is, according to Heb. 1:3, the radiant light of God's glory and the perfect copy of his nature who sustains the universe by his powerful command.

The radiant light of the Child Jesus that led the three wise men to Bethlehem still shines in our day and age. We should not, for that reason, be indifferent and passive to his presence and mission in our midst as we celebrate his birth in this Christmas Season. Each and every one of us should be receptive, enlightened, and guided by his undying light that shines on us. It will enable us to reject and overcome the forces of darkness, sin, and evil in our lives and become shining lights for others around us.

For, Jesus invited his disciples in Mt. 5:14 to be the light of the world. He said let your light that radiates from him shine before all peoples that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven. We should, therefore, reflect and radiate the light of Christ in us to those who are still misled and misguided by other lights and agents of darkness in their lives.

As we celebrate the feast of Christmas, I invite each and every one of us to believe that the Child Jesus born in Bethlehem is the true light of the world who enlightens all peoples of good will. I now take this opportunity as the Bishop of the Diocese of Banjul to wish all the priests, deacons, religious, seminarians, and lay faithful of the Diocese, as well as, our dear brothers and sisters in Christ, our Muslim friends and well-wishers of all faiths, and Gambians at home and abroad a joyful, inspiring, and meaningful Christmas celebration. May we all experience in our lives, homes, and country the radiant light of God's glory that he perfectly revealed in the Child Jesus now born in our midst. Amen.

Your Servant in Christ,

Most Rev. Dr. Gabriel Mendy C.S.Sp.

Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Banjul, The Gambia.

