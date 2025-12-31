Gambia: Tostan Holds Inter-Village Meeting At Sare Samba Simally

Tostan International the Gambia, a grassroots NGO dedicated to empowering communities through education and human rights, recently convened an inter-village meeting at Sare Samba Simally in the Lower Fulladou West District of the Central River Region.

The gathering brought together representatives from 20 communities within the organisation's intervention areas, with the objective of enabling beneficiaries to exchange experiences and strengthen the progress already achieved.

At Sare Samba Simally, testimonies from participants demonstrated the depth of knowledge gained through the programme. Villagers highlighted how the initiative has fostered unity, improved sanitation, reduced harmful practices such as early and forced marriage, and encouraged women to access antenatal care. The project has also been credited with strengthening democratic participation and promoting dialogue on human rights, thereby complementing government efforts in rural transformation.

By sharing lessons learned, communities reaffirmed their commitment to sustaining the progress achieved and ensuring that future generations benefit from the values of education, equality, and collective responsibility.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Governor of CRR, Sainey Mbaye, emphasised the significant impact the project is having in the region. He called for its expansion to other villages so that communities not yet involved can also benefit.

He described Tostan as one of the most effective NGOs in the country. While acknowledging the presence of other organisations, he stressed that Tostan stands out because of the tangible changes it has brought to rural communities. "Today's gathering is testimony to its impact," he said.

Edrisa Keita, National Coordinator for Tostan Gambia, reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to working with government towards nation-building. He urged communities to implement lessons learned and called on CMC coordinators to ensure sustainability after the project phases out. "Our aim is to ensure that when we leave, the project is sustained and the unity in the village is further strengthened," he said.

Chief Omar Touray of Naimina East District commended the Tostan project for its vital role in supporting government efforts across areas such as democracy and human rights. "What is left for us now is to implement what we have been trained on. We need to work on it to ensure that we all achieve our objectives. We must also train others so that future generations will learn and benefit from it," he said.

Nfally Baldeh, the Imam of Sare Samba underscored the importance of the initiative, noting its role in training and empowering villagers. He emphasised the significance of education as a cornerstone of the project's success.

Juta Baldeh, the village alkalo praised the project for fostering unity and improving sanitation. "Today, if you enter the village, you will realise that everywhere is clean. That is why the project is at the centre of our hearts," he said.

Adama Kandeh, the Community Management Committee (CMC) coordinator highlighted the social benefits, explaining that quarrels have diminished, domestic violence has reduced, and women are now attending antenatal clinics. "The village is now clean and united," he added.

Youth representative Pateh Sabally described the project as a source of transformation, strengthening ties with neighbouring villages and reinforcing Islamic values. "Things that ten people used to do for the development of the village are now done by thirty or more. This is because of the unity the project has brought," he explained.

VDC chairman Bubacarr Baldeh noted that Tostan had eased their workload and improved family relations. "Before, you couldn't even send your daughter to fetch firewood due to fear of inferiority, but now everywhere is clean," he remarked.

Participants also discussed issues such as human rights, early and forced marriage, health, and hygiene, demonstrating knowledge gained through the programme. Villagers outlined their vision for the next decade, including aspirations for tractors, electricity, a store, and a clinic.

Mamburay Baldeh of Sinchu Njanko thanked Sare Samba for adopting them as a partner village and urged Tostan to expand its reach. He said the project had further cemented unity between the two communities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Education Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Representatives from other villages shared their experiences, noting improvements in environmental cleanliness and the adoption of monthly cleaning exercises.

Lady Councilor of Janjangbureh, Fatou Jarsey, urged communities to ensure the sustainability of the project so that future generations can benefit. She encouraged beneficiaries to sensitise neighbouring villages that have not yet joined.

Ebrima Kinteh, Regional Director of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) for URR and CRR, described Tostan as a "game changer" in rural transformation. He revealed that the NHRC had signed an agreement with Tostan to collaborate on shared objectives, particularly in promoting human rights and democracy. He urged parents to keep children in school and abandon harmful practices such as early marriage.

Health official Momodou Bailo Jallow, attending a Tostan programme for the first time, said he was impressed by the participants' knowledge. He praised a drama performance on early marriage, which highlighted the health risks associated with the practice.