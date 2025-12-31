Gambia: Student Documentary Wins Prize At Cinekambiya International Film Festival

A student documentary featuring Grace N. Gomez, crowned Miss Tourism Gambia, has won a prize of D10,000 at the recently concluded Cinekambiya International Film Festival. The event was organised at the School of Journalism and Digital Media, University of The Gambia.

The award followed the screening of several student-produced documentaries showcasing high-profile personalities, presented by final-year students of the School of Journalism and Digital Media.

Daniel Nnamonu, director of the award-winning documentary, speaking on behalf of his team, expressed gratitude to the organisers for staging the festival. He noted that the recognition would inspire other students to work harder in producing compelling and thought-provoking films.

He explained that the documentary explores the common stereotypes attached to female pageants in communities with strong cultural traditions, highlighting its potential to challenge perceptions and influence change.

"Firstly, as a team, we want to thank the pioneer of the Cinekambiya Film Festival for creating a platform that allows students and others in the creative industry to hone their talents and artistic skills. This award means a great deal to us," Nnamonu said.

He added: "It has not been easy working together to produce a documentary of this calibre, but the recognition makes the effort worthwhile. The award will also serve as motivation for many other students and creatives to produce documentaries that shape narratives. It has already inspired others who aspire to break through in the creative industry."

Festival founder Abubacarr Aminata Sankanu congratulated the winners, praising their bold decision to produce a documentary that portrays resilience and determination in pursuing a chosen career.

"I would like to thank the winners of the Cinekambiya International Film Festival prize for presenting such a powerful documentary. It not only highlights the breakthrough of its protagonist but also her resilience in challenging stereotypical narratives," Sankanu remarked.

