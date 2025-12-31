Gambia: BST Galaxy Bag Debut Triumph in 1st Division

29 December 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

BST Galaxy have clasped their first victory in the 2025\2026 Vista Bank-Baluwo sponsored Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League.

Gaffer Malang Yaffa and his BST Galaxy Boys thumped Hawks 2-0 in their week-three fixture played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Yundum on Saturday.

BST Galaxy were winless in their two opening league outings prior to their match against Hawks, who were unbeaten in their two opening league matches.

BST Galaxy required the maximum points to better their status in the country's Elite League following their miserable start to the league campaign.

Hawks needed the vital three points to maintain their unbeaten run in the First Division League.

BST Galaxy snatched the significant three points, thanks to goals from Mansour Mbaye and Bakary Jatta during the match.

Hawks fought hard for an equaliser but to no avail thus the match ended 2-0 in favour of BST Galaxy.

BST Galaxy and Hawks both bagged 4 points each after three league matches.

