Gambia: Gunjur Cruise to Kombo South District Tournament Semis

29 December 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Gunjur on Saturday sailed to the semi-finals of the 2025\2026 Kombo South District football tournament.

The Coastal Boys beat Kachumeh 1-0 in their quarter-final match played at the Gunjur Nyamina Mini Stadium.

Kachumeh came for revenge against Gunjur to navigate to the semi-finals of the Kombo South District football tournament after slipping to the Coastal Boys 2-0 in the quarter-final of the 2021\2022 Kombo South District football championship.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Kachumeh Boys created a few goal scoring opportunities but squndered them away.

Gunjur, on the other hand, crafted numerous goal scoring opportunities.

Striker Ebrima Barrow alias Costa gave Gunjur the lead after the interval from the penalty spot, which eventually proved to be the winner for the Coastal Boys.

Kachumeh reacted quickly for an equaliser but were unable to unlock Gunjur's solid defence line thus the match ended 1-0 in favour of Gunjur.

The victory earns Gunjur a spot in the semi-finals of the 2025\2026 Kombo South District football tournament.

The defeat saw Kachumeh out of the Kombo South District football tournament.

Kachumeh will now hang their boots until next year following their exit from the 2025\2026 Kombo South District football tournament.

Gunjur will face Jambur in the semi-final match.

Jambur defeated Nema Fula Kunda on post-match penalty shootsout after regulation time ended goalless in their quarter-final encounter played at the Jambur Football Field on Saturday 27 December.

Morocco stun Comoros in AFCON icebreaker

BST Galaxy bag debut triumph in 1st Division

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.