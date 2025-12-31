Gambia: Gunjur Cruise to Kombo South District Tournament Semis

Gunjur on Saturday sailed to the semi-finals of the 2025\2026 Kombo South District football tournament.

The Coastal Boys beat Kachumeh 1-0 in their quarter-final match played at the Gunjur Nyamina Mini Stadium.

Kachumeh came for revenge against Gunjur to navigate to the semi-finals of the Kombo South District football tournament after slipping to the Coastal Boys 2-0 in the quarter-final of the 2021\2022 Kombo South District football championship.

The Kachumeh Boys created a few goal scoring opportunities but squndered them away.

Gunjur, on the other hand, crafted numerous goal scoring opportunities.

Striker Ebrima Barrow alias Costa gave Gunjur the lead after the interval from the penalty spot, which eventually proved to be the winner for the Coastal Boys.

Kachumeh reacted quickly for an equaliser but were unable to unlock Gunjur's solid defence line thus the match ended 1-0 in favour of Gunjur.

The victory earns Gunjur a spot in the semi-finals of the 2025\2026 Kombo South District football tournament.

The defeat saw Kachumeh out of the Kombo South District football tournament.

Kachumeh will now hang their boots until next year following their exit from the 2025\2026 Kombo South District football tournament.

Gunjur will face Jambur in the semi-final match.

Jambur defeated Nema Fula Kunda on post-match penalty shootsout after regulation time ended goalless in their quarter-final encounter played at the Jambur Football Field on Saturday 27 December.

