Nigeria: 72 Million Decent Jobs for Nigeria - a Scientific Solution in Real Time

At first glance, the proposition of 72 million decent jobs for Nigeria may seem implausible, even illusory. In a nation long burdened by unemployment and underemployment, such a figure might appear detached from reality. Yet, when examined through the lens of science rather than politics, it emerges not as aspiration, but as a law-governed certainty, achievable in real time.

This assurance is grounded in a 40-year multidisciplinary research programme (1981-2021) in the emerging field of Universal Sustainability Dynamics, USD. The research benefited from luminary mentorship at the University of Lagos involving two distinguished scholars: Emeritus Professor Isaac Ayinde Adalemo, eminent geographer and former Deputy Vice-Chancellor, and Emeritus Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, distinguished systems engineer and former Vice-Chancellor. Their combined expertise in geography, systems engineering, and institutional analysis forms the foundation of this work.

Notably, the core ideas were first publicly articulated in 1992 at a conference of Lincoln University, establishing the priority and originality of AUTOSUCOM and its systemic employment-generation model (Dada, 1992).

The Foundational Discovery: Adalemo's Laws

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The central contribution of USD is the codification of Adalemo's Laws of System Sustainability, named in honour of Emeritus Professor Isaac Ayinde Adalemo.

Adalemo's Laws state that: No system: natural, economic, social, or institutional, can remain stable, self-organizing, or prosperous unless every constituent unit simultaneously possesses a definite location, a definite role, and a definite relation to all other units within the system.

This triadic principle elevates sustainability from aspiration to structural necessity. It explains why natural systems remain stable over vast time scales and why poorly structured human systems repeatedly fail, regardless of spending, policy sophistication, or goodwill.

Why Unemployment Persists

Nigeria's unemployment crisis is often attributed to population growth, lack of capital, corruption, or policy failure. While these factors play a role, Adalemo's Laws reveal a deeper cause: structural incoherence.

Millions of citizens lack a clear economic location. Skills exist without defined productive roles. Enterprises operate without systemic integration. Under such conditions, unemployment is not accidental; it is structurally inevitable.

This explains why repeated job-creation programmes collapse once funding ends. They attempt to purchase outcomes instead of correcting system structure.

Employment as a System Property

Universal Sustainability Dynamics reframes employment fundamentally. Jobs are not things governments "create." Employment emerges automatically when a system is correctly organized.

When every citizen has: a definite place in the productive architecture of society, a definite role aligned with capability and societal need, and a defined relational connection to other productive units, work becomes unavoidable. In such systems, unemployment is not reduced; it becomes structurally impossible.

AUTOSUCOM: The Structural Architecture

The practical framework for implementing Adalemo's Laws is the Automatically Sustainable Community (AUTOSUCOM). AUTOSUCOM is neither a programme nor a cooperative; it is a structural architecture assigning definite location, role, and relation to individuals, enterprises, professions, and institutions within living community economies.

Once AUTOSUCOM structure is formally recognized, communities begin to self-organize into productive systems spanning agriculture, housing, healthcare, education, trade, logistics, and services. Employment emerges as a system property, not as a funded intervention.

The Ruler's Role: Governing by Words, Not Budgets

Within this framework, the role of the Ruler or political authority undergoes a fundamental transformation.

The Ruler does not: allocate budgets, raise public debt, or run employment programmes.

Instead, the Ruler governs through words, declarations, and structural commands.

By formally declaring recognized AUTOSUCOM structures, lawful roles, and legitimate relational linkages, the Ruler activates structure. Once structure is activated, society self-organizes. Capital flows voluntarily. Work appears naturally.

This is governance by intelligence and consultancy, not expenditure. Authority is exercised through system design, not fiscal pressure. The Ruler becomes a system architect, not a spender-in-chief.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Why 72 Million Jobs Is Achievable Now

Nigeria's working-age population exceeds one hundred million. Unmet needs span agriculture, housing, energy, healthcare, education, environmental services, logistics, and digital infrastructure. The constraint is not opportunity, but structural organization.

When structure is supplied through AUTOSUCOM and law-based governance, jobs appear immediately as a system property. This is why 72 million decent jobs is not a future promise. It is what occurs in real time when structure replaces improvisation.

Conclusion

The real illusion is not the promise of mass employment. The illusion is believing that prosperity must be purchased with budgets, debts, and public expenditure.

Science is unequivocal: structure precedes prosperity.

When the Ruler governs by words and structure, society organizes itself and jobs emerge naturally.

·Dr Bandele Dada, FRSA, CEO/DESI Consultants Ltd, wrote via: [email protected]