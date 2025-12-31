Nigeria: Yankari - Bauchi Council Donates Van, Motorcycles to Forest Guards

Chairman of Alkaleri local government area of Bauchi State, Garba Hassan Bajama, has donated a Hilux patrol vehicle and eight motorcycles to forestry and hunters' to strengthen surveillance and protection for rural communities in the area around Yankari Games Reserve.

The donation, targeted at improving access to the rugged terrains and forest routes within Duguri District, was presented as part of a community-based security intervention to curb criminal activities around forest areas, including those bordering the Yankari axis.

Receiving a report on the intervention, Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, reaffirmed his administration's resolve to deepen grassroots security efforts, stressing that local governments play a critical role in complementing state-led security strategies.

Mohammed described the initiative as a proactive step toward closing security gaps at the community level. He pledged that the state government would ensure proper maintenance and effective operational use of the donated vehicles.

He further urged forestry and hunting security operatives to intensify patrols, enhance intelligence gathering and sharing, and collaborate closely with conventional security agencies to prevent the infiltration of forest corridors by criminals.

Earlier, the State Commander of the Forestry and Hunters Security Agency, Umaru Aliyu Shayi, described the support as timely, noting that mobility remains one of the significant challenges confronting forest security operations in the state.

Shayi assured that the vehicles would be deployed strictly for surveillance and rapid response to security threats in forest and rural communities.

LEADERSHIP reports that the intervention reflects growing synergy between state and local authorities in addressing security challenges through community-focused solutions.