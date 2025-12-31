Nigeria: Kebbi Govt Admonished Forest Guard Trainees to Operate With Professionalism

The Kebbi State government has advised the newly trained forest guards of the state to operate professionally in their places of duty.

The advice was given by the Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Abubakar Umar Tafida, on behalf of Governor Nasir Idris, shortly after they graduated from training.

He said the government is waiting for you to see the positive responsibilities you will offer to Kebbi State and the country.

A total of 819 forest guards graduated from the training in the state.

They were drawn from four local government areas, which comprised Arewa, Augie, Dandi and Danko/Wasagu.

Training Coordinator, Lt. Commandant G. Aka, while speaking briefly, said the trainees were equipped with knowledge on how to counter banditry and insurgency affecting communities in Kebbi State.

Speaking earlier, CP Umar Hadejia, who represented the National Security Adviser, disclosed that the trainees were mobilised under the Presidential Forest Guards Initiative.

According to him, the mandate of the guards was to protect national heritage, safeguard ecosystems and watersheds, and assist in the national security architecture, particularly by collaborating with security elements such as insurgents, bandits, and terrorists.