Nigeria: School of Nursing Gusau Gets N50m Instructional Materials

To enhance learning, the Zamfara State government has procured instructional materials worth N50m for the State College of Nursing Gusau.

Authority of the school said the materials would be installed at the Demonstration room to enhance practical training for students.

The instructional materials include Mama Natalia (Uretic), Child Birth Simulator, Breast Feeding Model, Cervical Dictator Model, intubation model Adult, Child Manikin, Dual sex Anatomical Torso, Dual Anatomical, and Autoclave.

The college registrar, Hamza Shehu Masu, who recieved the materials onbehalf of the governing council expressed appreciation to the state government.

Masu said the instructional materials would improve practical training for students and boost the quality of teaching and learning.

He commended the state Commissioner for Health, Nafisa Muhammad Maradun, for the renovation and equipping of the nursing and midwifery departments, upgrading of demonstration rooms, construction of a perimeter fence, and the installation of solar equipment for the provision of a 24-hour power supply to the institution.

According to Masu, the interventions not only created a conducive learning environment but demonstrated the state government's determination to enhance the quality of health education and manpower development in Zamfara State.