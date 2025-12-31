Nigeria Records Overall $4.60 Bn Balance of Payments Surplus in Q3 2025 - CBN

Nigeria recorded an overall Balance of Payments (BOP) surplus of $4.60 billion in the third quarter of 2025, marking a turnaround from the deficit position in the preceding quarter.

This is according to data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The apex bank said that the improvement was supported by a sustained current account surplus of 3.42 billion dollars, supported by stronger trade performance, resilient remittance inflows, increased financial flows, and continued accretion to external reserves.

The CBN reported that the goods account remained in surplus at 4.94 billion dollars, reflecting higher export earnings during the period.

"Crude oil exports rose to 8.45 billion dollars, while exports of refined petroleum products increased by 44 per cent to $2.29 billion.

"This indicates further progress in domestic refining capacity and Nigeria's gradual transition from a net importer to a net exporter of refined petroleum products.

"Total goods exports stood at 15.24 billion dollars, while imports of refined petroleum products declined by 12.7 per cent, resulting in an improved trade balance.

"Workers' remittances also remained strong, with the secondary income account recording a surplus of 5.50 billion dollars, including $5.24 billion in remittance inflows from Nigerians in the diaspora," it said.

The apex bank said that developments in the financial account further supported the overall BOP outcome, with Nigeria posting a net lending position of $0.32 billion.

It said that foreign direct investment inflows rose to $0.72 billion, while portfolio investment inflows remained robust at $2.51 billion, reflecting improved investor sentiment and continued non-resident participation in domestic financial instruments.

"The country's external reserves increased to $42.77 billion at the end of September 2025, up from $37.81 billion at the end of June, thereby strengthening Nigeria's external buffers," it said.

According to the CBN, the Q3 2025 BOP outcome underscores strengthening external sector fundamentals and firmer investor confidence.

"It also underscores the continued impact of reforms in the foreign exchange market, monetary policy implementation, and the domestic energy sector," it said. (NAN)