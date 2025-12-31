Nigeria: Adamawa Govt Cancels 'Cross-Over Night' Activities At Unity Fly-Over

The Adamawa government has announced cancellation of Dec. 31 "Cross Over Night" activities at the Unity Fly-Over in Jimeta, Yola, in the interest of safety and security of residents.

Mr Humwashi Wonosikou, Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, made available to newsmen in Yola.

"The Adamawa State Government has cancelled all activities planned for the Cross Over Night on Dec. 31, 2025 to Jan. 1, 2026, at the Unity Fly-Over in Jimeta - Yola.

"The safety and security of citizens remain our top priority. The Government will continue to work with security agencies to ensure peace and stability in the state," he said.

The government also urged all citizens especially residents of Yola North and South Local Government Areas, to remain vigilant and steer clear of crowded areas.

"Avoid any potential risks, and report any suspicious activities to the authorities," he stated.

According to him, further updates will be provided as necessary (NAN)