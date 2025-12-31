Ghana: Govt Settles $709m Eurobond Obligation - Ministry of Finance

31 December 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ministry of Finance has announced that it has successfully settled a $709-million Eurobond obligation on Tuesday 30th December 2025, ahead of its due date.

That, it said marked another significant milestone in Ghana's economic recovery and debt-management efforts.

"This brings total payments in 2025 alone to $1.4 billion to Eurobond holders under the restructuring memorandum, comprising payments of $349.52 million, $349.52 million, and $709.00 million.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the Ministry of Finance and copied to the Ghanaian Times in Accra on Wednesday said "The timely settlement reaffirms Ghana's credibility as a sovereign borrower and underscores government's commitment to restoring investor confidence through transparent, predictable, and disciplined debt-service practices."

Building on this achievement, the Ministry of Finance said, government would intensify reforms in domestic revenue mobilisation, public financial management, and public debt management.

"Fiscal buffers will continue to be strengthened to support debt-service obligations and sustainably finance Ghana's development agenda," the Ministry of Finance stated.

The statement said the government expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their support and understanding, which had been vital to the country's economic recovery.

"We also take this opportunity to appeal for continued forbearance and cooperation as further economic reforms are implemented in the coming year to consolidate the gains achieved in 2025," the Ministry of Finance stated, adding that "May 2026 be our best yet ."

