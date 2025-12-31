West Africa: NAFDAC Okays First Robotic Surgical Platform in West Africa

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has approved the Toumai robotic surgical system for clinical use.

The approval marked a regulatory clearance that positions Nigeria as the first country in West Africa to authorise a robotic surgery platform for patient care.

This followed an assessment of safety and efficacy based on the conduct of robotic procedures at NISA Premier Hospital in Abuja on November 22, 2025.

NAFDAC said the surgeries performed by the Chief Executive Officer of RoboMed, Dr Obi Ekwe, utilise the Toumai system, manufactured by Shanghai MicroPort MedBot.

According to a statement on Wednesday, on the approval, Dr Ekwenna said the regulatory decision reflected the outcome of NAFDAC's evaluation process.

"This approval reflects NAFDAC's thorough evaluation of the technology's safety profile. Nigerian patients can trust that this platform meets the highest regulatory standards. They no longer need to travel abroad for world-class surgical care; we have brought it home," he said.

According to information provided by the operators, patients who underwent the initial procedures were discharged within 12 and 48 hours, respectively, following robotic nephrectomy and prostatectomy.

The providers said the recovery timelines were shorter than those typically associated with open surgery.

The Toumai system uses three-dimensional visualisation and multiple robotic arms to assist surgeons during procedures.

The hospital's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Obi Ekwe, said the technology had implications for surgical outcomes and patient recovery.

"Robotic surgery delivers precision that the human hand cannot match. Our patients experienced it firsthand: faster recovery, less pain, quicker return to their lives," he said.

Chief Operating Officer of RoboMed, Efosa Eluma, said the approval created a framework for broader deployment.

"This is proof that Africa can lead in healthcare innovation. We have built the foundation to scale--this is just the beginning," he said.

NISA Premier Hospital's founder, Dr Ibrahim Wada, linked the development to efforts aimed at reducing outbound medical travel. "We built NISA so Nigerians would no longer need to seek care abroad. Today, that vision is real," he said.

A public launch of the platform is scheduled to take place in Abuja in January 2026.