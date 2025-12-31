Nigeria: Kwankwaso Warns Against Betrayal Amid Kano Governor's Defection Rumours

Former Kano State governor and national leader of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has warned that anyone who betrays an ideology will ultimately fail, stressing that political betrayal does not lead to lasting success.

The comments come at a time of visible internal tensions within the NNPP in Kano State chapter, as debates over the party's future and its relationship with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the centre continued to deepen.

Kwankwaso made the remarks while addressing beneficiaries of his postgraduate scholarship programme. However, political observers believed the comments were veiled message to his political protege and Kano State governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, and some of his loyalists, who have been pushing for a possible defection to the ruling APC.

Speaking at the event, Kwankwaso said betrayal, described in Hausa language as "Butulci", has never brought enduring success to anyone in Nigeria or elsewhere.

"Nobody in this country, or anywhere else, has ever succeeded with 'Butulci'. It doesn't work that way," he said. "If you are in doubt, look at our history from 1999 to date. All those who betrayed this group, like other groups, have never succeeded. I don't even know one."

He acknowledged that some individuals who abandoned their political base appeared successful for a time, but said their gains were always short-lived.

"They may succeed temporarily--day one, day two, day three. Some even looked like they were succeeding for 10 years. But if you ask them today, where are they now? They are on the floor, flat on the ground," Kwankwaso added.

The NNPP leader urged the adherents and supporters of the 'Kwankwasiyya Movement' to learn from history and remain loyal to the NNPP ideology rather than making costly mistakes.

"I'm telling you this so you can learn from other people's experience. Don't try to learn from your own experience, sometimes it can be very, very expensive," he said.

"Work together as a family. Support the ideology."

LEADERSHIP reports Kwankwaso has not officially addressed the growing calls by some NNPP members within the Governor Yusuf administration in the state, local government and ward levels for the governor and the party leadership to move to the APC. Governor Yusuf has also remained silent on the development amid sustained speculation over his possible defection.