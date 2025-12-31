Nigeria: Worker Dies, 5 Others Trapped As Rice Mill Factory Collapses in Kebbi

A section of a building of NIA-AGRIC, a private rice mill in Birnin Kebbi in Kebbi State, collapsed on Tuesday, killing a worker, while five others were trapped under the metal wreckage of the facility.

Kebbi State Deputy Governor, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, has visited the site as rescue efforts continued to save the five trapped victims.

Senator Tafida, who led a high-powered delegation on an on-the-spot assessment visit to the facility on Tuesday evening, said the visit was to ascertain the extent of the damage and oversee the emergency response.

A combined team of the State Fire Service and emergency response workers has been engaged in continuous efforts to locate and rescue the trapped workers.

Reports stated that the cause of the collapse was yet to be ascertained. However, the deputy governor assured that a full investigation would be launched after rescue activities.

Tafida pledged that the state government will continue supporting the rescue operation until all victims are brought out.