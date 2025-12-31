Nigeria: 'May Justice Happen to Him', Nigerian Politicians React to Ex-AGF Malami's Arraignment

Former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu, has joined former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, and former lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye, in reacting to the ongoing prosecution of Abubakar Malami, former attorney-general of the federation (AGF) and minister of justice, declaring that "may justice happen to him."

In separate posts on X, the trio commented on Malami's Tuesday arraignment alongside his son and wife on 16 counts of alleged money laundering involving billions of naira.

Odinkalu, in his remarks, reflected on Malami's time in office as the AGF and the lessons around power and accountability, expressing hope that due process would prevail in the case, saying, "may justice happen to him."

He recalled Malami's time as justice minister, drawing a contrast between past events at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the present charges against the former AGF.

"It was not long ago that @aamalamiSAN hounded Ibrahim Magu out of @officialEFCC, pretty much over control of recovered loot. Today, Magu is living modestly in untroubled retirement," he wrote.

Odinkalu added that Malami went on to amass "incredible loot" of his own, noting that the EFCC arraigned him alongside one of his wives and a son on multiple counts of looting and money laundering.

"All three will spend the New Year's Day in Kuje prison until 2 January when the court will take their bail application," he said.

He further expressed hope that Malami would receive a fair trial, saying, "Many men and women around power today will miss the significant lessons in Malami's present predicament. I hope, nevertheless, that he gets the fair trial that he did not care to afford many when he had the chance and opportunity."

For his part, Moghalu said the case underscored the fleeting nature of power in Nigeria, particularly as the public office becomes increasingly detached from competence and integrity.

"By now anyone taking public office in Nigeria should understand the transience of power, especially in a country where public office has progressively become uncoupled from competence, ideology, or values such as integrity. When people carry on in office like tomorrow will never arrive, the hunters will become the hunted," he wrote.

He, however, cautioned against prejudging the case, noting that Malami's guilt or innocence should be determined by the courts.

"This is only a general statement and not a 'conviction' of Mr. Malami. Let the courts decide his guilt or innocence, if they will, and if this does not become yet another alleged corruption case with no real conclusion," Moghalu said.

Moghalu also made a passing reference to developments during Malami's tenure, adding, "But it was a bit odd when the central bank increasingly became the 'Central Bank of Agriculture' under the great central banking whiz kid Mr. Emefiele."

Also, Senator Melaye, who was prosecuted while Malami served as AGF, said the arraignment brought back memories of his own court appearances during that period.

"Former AGF, Abubakar Malami, along with his son, have appeared in court today. Reminded me of how I was appearing in different courts when Malami, as AGF, was prosecuting me over frivolous cases, including taking over one of the police cases against me. Wish him well," the former lawmaker wrote.

LEADERSHIP reports that both Melaye and Malami are chieftains of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).