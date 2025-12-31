Nigeria: Alleged $9.7m Terrorism Financing - Court Remands Bauchi Finance Commissioner, Others

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, arraigned Yakubu Adamu, Commissioner of Finance, Bauchi State, and his co-defendants on alleged $9.7 million terrorism financing.

They were arraigned on a 10-count charge before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Adamu, the 1st defendant, was arraigned alongside Balarabe Abdullahi Ilelah, Aminu Mohammed Bose and Kabiru Yahaya Mohammed, who are the 2nd to 4th defendants, respectively.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to all the counts preferred against them by the anti-graft agency.

Following their not-guilty plea, EFCC's lawyer, Samuel Chime, sought a trial date to enable them to present their witnesses and evidence in the case.

The defence counsel, Gordy Uche, SAN, however, informed the court of separate motions for bail filed on behalf of the defendants.

He said the motions, filed on Dec. 30, had been served on the prosecution.

Chime, who acknowledged the receipt of the bail applications, said a joint counter affidavit had been filed to oppose the request.

When the judge asked if the facts in the motions were the same, the defence lawyer explained that all the facts were the same except the averment that the 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants came voluntarily on their own accord to honour the EFCC's invitation.

"The 1st defendant was arrested," he added.

Justice Nwite then directed Uche to move his motions.

Moving the motion, the lawyer said the application sought an order of the court admitting the defendants to bail pending the trial.

He said it was attached with four exhibits.

He said after the prosecution served them with a counter affidavit, a further affidavit was also filed.

Uche said in their reply on points of law to the counter affidavit, there was nowhere in the proof of evidence that aligned with those conditions stated in Section 162 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015.

He said the prosecution's proof of evidence did not specifically link his clients to the offence of terrorism financing as alleged.

He urged the court to appreciate the circumstances and exercise its discretion in favour of the defendants.

"My lord, do not be carried away by the nature of the charge.

"I urge you to give it a liberal view and grant them bail on liberal terms," he said.

The lawyer restated that the continued detention of Adamu had affected about 60,000 Bauchi State workers who were yet to be paid their salaries.

Responding, the EFCC's counsel said a counter affidavit was filed to oppose the application for bail.

Chime prayed the court to refuse their bail applications, bearing in mind Paragraphs 15 and 16 of the commission's counter affidavit.

In Paragraph 15 of the counter affidavit, the EFCC argued that it was firmly opposed to the grant of bail to the defendants, having regard to the terrorism-related allegations, the money laundering counts, and the magnitude of the sums stated on the face of the charge.

"That the 1st defendant/applicant (Adamu) is also facing another pending criminal charge bordering on money laundering at the Federal High Court, Abuja, in Charge No: FHC/ABJ/CR/694/2025."

Justice Nwite, who adjourned the matter until Jan. 5 for ruling, ordered that the defendants be remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre pending the decision.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the charge, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/705/2025, was dated and filed on Dec. 30 by Chime.

They were alleged to have conspired to provide funds in the aggregate sum of 2,300,000,000 U.S. dollars in cash for the benefit of Bello Bodejo and persons associated with him, pursuant to approvals granted by Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

The said funds were alleged to be used, in whole or in part, to finance a terrorist or terrorist group.

The offence is contrary to Section 26(1) and punishable under Section 21(2)(a) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

They were accused of being involved in an arrangement which resulted in the sum of about 500,000.00 U.S. dollars being delivered in cash to Bodejo and persons associated with him for the purpose of terrorism and for the benefit of a proscribed terrorist group pursuant to approvals granted by Gov. Bala Mohammed.

The offence is contrary to Section 21(3)(b) and punishable under Section 21(4)(a) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Count four accused the defendants, including Jaja and Liman (who are at large), of having conspired to disguise the origin of the 2,300,000.00 U.S. dollars, being Bauchi State Government's funds, routed through Bureau de Change (BDC) operators and other nominees and converting the same to U.S. dollars, for the benefit of Bello Bodejo and persons associated with him.

It said this was pursuant to approvals granted by Gov. Mohammed, having reasonable grounds to know that the said funds formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act.

The offence is contrary to Section 21(a) and punishable under Section 18(3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

In count eight, the defendants, including Jaja and Liman (who are at large), were alleged to have, sometime in the year 2024, conspired to disguise the origin of the sum of about 6,950,000.00 US dollars for the benefit of Yakubu Adamu, the Finance Commissioner, being proceeds of unlawful activity routed from Bauchi State Government's funds through the BDC operators.

The offence is contrary to Section 21(a) and punishable under Section 18(3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, among other counts.

NAN reports that Alhaji Bello Bodejo is the president of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore.

Adamu, the 1st defendant, alongside a firm, Ayab Agro Products and Freight Company Ltd, is also facing another money laundering charge involving N4.6 billion before Justice Nwite.

In the six-count charge, Adamu was alleged to have committed the offence while acting as the Branch Manager of Polaris Bank Ltd, Bauchi, sometime between June 2023 and December 2023.

The defendants, alongside others, were alleged to have facilitated and agreed to the conversion, concealment and use of funds in the sum of about N4,650,000,000.00 availed by Polaris Bank under the guise of financing the supply of motorcycles to Bauchi State Government through Emmanuel Asomugha General Enterprises.

However, they were accused of not having supplied the motorcycles. (NAN)